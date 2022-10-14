Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $1,000 Right Now to Create Passive Income for Life

How I’d Invest $1,000 Right Now to Create Passive Income for Life

If you’re an investor not knowing where to put the $1,000 you’ve saved, I have the answer for long-term passive income.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Now is one of the best times in recent history to invest in strong passive-income stocks for life-long income. Yes, I get it; the TSX is not doing so hot right now. Stocks have taken a sharp drop; the TSX is down 12.3% year to date at the time of writing this article.

But the TSX has fallen before, and it will rise again.

With that in mind, there are passive income stocks out there that provide an astounding deal — one that long-term investors simply shouldn’t pass up. So, with that in mind, if you have $1,000 you’re looking to invest, these are my top choices.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) only recently saw shares drop back during the last month with the rest of the market. News that a recession is likely in 2023, along with inflation and interest rate data from the United States, sent shares into a free fall. Up until that point Canadian Utilities stock had been doing incredibly well, up 17% in 2022 by the end of August!

However, September saw that change, and it has not yet recovered in October. So, now is the time to pick up this Dividend King before a recovery. Yes, it’s a Dividend King, meaning it’s increased its dividend each year for the past 50 years! What’s more, it’s still the only one with this status.

So, with shares down 18% from 52-week highs, trading at 16.4 times earnings, and a 5.15% dividend yield, this is certainly where I’d put some of my $1,000.

Teck Resources

Another strong choice is Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B). The difference in Teck stock from other passive-income stocks and metals stocks, is that Teck focuses on materials that do something. This is key, according to Warren Buffett. While gold is mostly pretty, silver, copper, coal, and other products are necessities — ones we need for plumbing, electricity, steel, and more.

These are what Teck stock invests in, and the company has been doing quite well, even in this interest rate high and inflationary environment. In fact, during the last quarter, it reached a record $1.8 billion in profit for the fourth consecutive quarter! These earnings estimate-beating results have led to the company seeing shares up 60% by June.

However, since then shares have taken a hit, coming down 41% by July and now down 22% since that time. In the last three months alone, it’s seen a climb of 30% for investors to latch onto, even as the market falls. So, you can pick up a 1.09% dividend yield for passive income and strong returns, while it trades at just 4.37 times earnings.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Finally, infrastructure remains a necessary part of the economy as well. That’s why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is another passive-income stock to consider with your $1,000.

Brookfield invests in everything from water and sewage to renewable energy and oil. It has locations around the world and continues to expand mainly through acquisitions. Yet even with this solid long-term path to growth, it’s seen shares drop in the last few months.

Brookfield stock has come down 8.5% year to date and 18% in the last month alone. So, now is a prime time to pick it up, as it could be a great choice if you’re looking for a quick rebound when the market starts to recover. Meanwhile, you can lock in a dividend yield of 4.26%!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Prepare for a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA has yet to go through a recession. Here's how you can start protecting it today and keep your…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

1 Leading Passive Income Stock I’m Buying Hand-Over-Fist Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

As market uncertainty continues to ramp up, I'm buying more of this incredibly resilient and high-quality passive income stock.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett Generates Most of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Warren Buffett is set to generate more than $6 billion in annual dividend income in the next 12 months. Let's…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Stocks and Wait 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how these four fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks can make you a millionaire in the long term.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top Dividend Aristocrat takes the market share of the telecom industry, and offers a dividend yield above 6%!

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Top oil stocks now appear oversold.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Value Stocks That are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Value stocks will outperform growth names in the short to medium-term. Here are three Canadian gems to consider.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Sun Life Stock or Manulife Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Top insurance stocks now appear oversold and offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »