Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 17

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 17

Investors’ expectations from the upcoming earnings season could keep TSX stocks highly volatile in the near term.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

The market roller coaster continued, as Canadian stocks turned negative again on Friday, a day after staging a sharp recovery. The TSX Composite Index fell by 287 points, or 1.5%, for the session to settle at 18,326. A weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data apparently weighed on stocks from utilities, industrials, and healthcare sectors, as investors remained worried about new signs of a slowdown in consumer spending. Meanwhile, a continued decline in crude oil and gold prices dragged energy and metal-mining stocks on the TSX.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) was the worst-performing TSX stock in the last session, as it fell by more than 9% to $108.20 per share. These big losses came after Bank of America’s global research team slashed its target price on NTR stock from $141 per share to $130 while cutting the company’s earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023. The bank primarily expects Nutrien’s nitrogen segment earnings to remain weak amid growing global economic uncertainties. On a year-to-date basis, NTR stock now trades with 13.8% gains.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines, Birchcliff Energy, and Parex Resources were also among the biggest losers on October 14, as they fell by at least 7% each.

On the positive side, Winpak and Canaccord Genuity Group were the top-performing TSX Composite components, as they rose by at least 2% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Toronto-Dominion Bank, BCE Inc, and TC Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange in the last session.

TSX today

Early Monday morning, precious metals prices were staging a sharp recovery which could help most metal mining shares open higher on the TSX today. While no major economic releases from Canada and U.S. markets are due, investors may want to remain cautious ahead of China’s quarterly gross domestic product and monthly industrial production numbers.

Shares of Canadian companies like Mullen Group, Winpak, Corus Entertainment, PrairieSky Royalty, and Celestica could remain volatile in the next few sessions, as they are set to announce their latest quarterly results later this week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MULLEN GROUP LTD. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Nutrien Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index has dipped 12%, as fears of a recession loom. You might wonder if it is safe…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to add to your new portfolio? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

2 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bargain stocks like Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) should be on your radar.

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Why Now is the Best Time to Start Stock Investing (I’m Serious)

| Kay Ng

The stock market correction provides an opportune time period for new investors to start investing with low-risk dividend stocks like…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Kinds of Stocks Every Investor Must Own

| Jed Lloren

When building a portfolio, it's important to ensure that investors aren't putting all their eggs in one basket. Find out…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

Forget a Market Bottom and Buy These Stocks Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you hit a market bottom, it's by pure luck and nothing more. Stop trying to hit it and buy…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Safely Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

| Kay Ng

Embrace the market correction. If you're worried, you can consider easing into low-risk dividend stocks such as RBC stock.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? These 2 Promising Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility has exposed some stellar long-term picks that are trading near their 52-week lows. Here are two options to…

Read more »