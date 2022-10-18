Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Should You Invest in Real Estate Stocks Right Now?

Should You Invest in Real Estate Stocks Right Now?

Interest rates are still rising, but this won’t last forever. Meanwhile, investors can start easing into quality real estate stocks.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate stocks should make up a portion of a diversified portfolio. After all, real estate is one of the 11 sectors. Since real estate stocks have been in a substantial selloff, it could be a good idea to ease into quality holdings.

Since March, the Bank of Canada has increased the target interest rate from 0.50% to 3.25%. According to Statistics Canada, the latest data indicates inflation of 7% year over year in August. As inflation is still high, our central bank is expected to announce another interest rate hike next week on the 26th.

In today’s rising interest rate environment, real estate stocks have been in a bear market. For instance, the Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF is down 28% year to date. It may be smart for investors to focus on real estate stocks with growth components.

Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential (TSX:TCN) owns and operates more than 41,000 single-family rental (SFR) homes and multi-family apartments in North America. Its focus is on SFR homes, of which it has more than 33,400 in its portfolio. It targets to grow this SFR portfolio to about 50,000 by 2024.

About 95% of its balance sheet is in SFR homes and 98% is in the United States. In the latest quarter, it witnessed SFR same-home net operating income (NOI) growth of 10.5%. It also enjoys a high occupancy of north of 98%. Only 2% of its balance sheet is in residential development.

Its portfolio is primarily diversified across the high-growth U.S. Sun Belt states with more moderate home sizes and lower rent, which cater to the middle market and has, therefore, experienced lower turnover. Its blended rent growth (after mixing new and renewal rentals) is about 8.3%.

Year to date, the real estate stock is down about 38%. Across eight analysts, the stock has an average 12-month price target of $18.82, which suggests a meaningful discount of about 37%. As a bonus, investors also get a dividend yield of about 2.6% at $11.90 per share.

Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSX:SMU.UN) is another real estate stock in a growing space. Additionally, it pays a decent cash distribution yield of approximately 3.2%.

The industrial REIT stock has declined 24% year to date. At $17.86 per unit, analysts believe the industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) is discounted by roughly 20% and can appreciate about 24% over the next 12 months.

Its occupancy is almost full at 99.1%, up from 98.8% a year ago. This represents there’s a high demand for its industrial space offerings. It has an average lease term of more than five years and an average contractual rent escalation of 2.0% per year that improve the stability of its cash flow.

In the first half of the year, its funds from operations per unit increased by 16.1% and its same-property NOI growth was 4.8%. Its payout ratio improved to 76% from 85% a year ago.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Real estate stocks have experienced a substantial selloff due to rising interest rates. Investors should look into building positions in higher-growth stocks in this space, such as Tricon Residential and Summit Industrial Income REIT.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has a position in Tricon Residential. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tricon Residential. The Motley Fool recommends SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Expectations from the upcoming earnings season could keep driving TSX stocks today.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett’s Advice and Do This

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've become disheartened by watching stocks lose value all year long, here's Warren Buffett's advice on how to take…

Read more »

Going against the grain
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 TSX Stocks are Defying the Market Slump

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of opportunities, even during a pullback. Here are two TSX stocks that are defying the market…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Deep-Value Stocks to Help You Score Gains in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Onex and Fairfax Financial Holdings are two deep-value stocks that Canadians should not overlook as they seek bargains.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 79% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy today at a big bargain to hold forever.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Next Canadian Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In this volatile market, it’s smart to be greedy, but only with safe and stable stocks that have a bright…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Stocks for Beginners

3 “Keep it Simple” Stocks to Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many Canadian stocks to buy right now, but if you want to keep it simple, these are the…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

How to Create $500 in Cash and Turn it Into $5,000 Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's a reason the market is down, because not everyone has cash on hand to invest! But this side hustle…

Read more »