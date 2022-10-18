Home » Investing » TFI Stock: An Under-the-Radar Growth Share to Buy and Hold

TFI Stock: An Under-the-Radar Growth Share to Buy and Hold

While everyone else is looking at popular growth stocks in oil and gas, they’re missing out on TFI (TSX:TFII) stock, which has more room to grow.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has had quite a wild year. Shares of TFI stock remain down 5% year to date, but if you zoom in, the situation is far different. In the last three months alone, TFI stock has climbed 20%, where it’s stabilized.

Stable may not sound exciting, but given the market performance as of late, it’s definitely something to be celebrated. Shares of the TSX continue to drop and are currently down 12.4% year to date. So, what’s so special about TFI stock that it’s doing this well?

But first, why the fall?

Before the climb came the fall, so it’s important to first go over why TFI stock fell in the first place. This seemed to be more related to the broader markets, however, with the transportation company seeing a dip as inflation and interest rates rose.

With less consumption, it was likely believed that TFI stock would see slowing growth. Analysts cut their estimates, which came even as earnings beat estimates earlier in the year. However, what analysts and investors didn’t expect was for the company to then turn around and use its ample cash to reinvest in its business.

Shares eventually fell by 33% between January and July 2022, before making a huge turnaround.

The climb

The huge turnaround seems to have come from the reinvestment in the business, namely in the form of a sale and strong earnings. TFI stock did report that earnings and net income were down year over year. However, it further reported that adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by a substantial 81% year over year as well.

On top of this, TFI stock announced it would be selling off its Contract Freighters dry van and temperature-controlled truckload business to Heartland Express for US$525 million. This more than half-a-billion-dollar deal surged the company back upwards, creating an amazing opportunity for investors.

And what’s more, the company was already beating our earnings estimates. Now, it should soar past them. Yet even now the stock remains a deal for any investor to consider.

How much of a deal?

TFI stock currently trades at just 14.82 times earnings, putting it inside value territory. Further, it now has a strong balance sheet. It currently would take just 89.09% of its equity to cover all of its debts. This is huge news for investors looking for a stable long-term stock to hold.

And I do mean long term. Basically ignoring current performance, shares of TFI stock has surged 4,662% in the last two decades! That’s a compound annual growth rate of 21.54%. And that’s bound to continue once a recession or downturn is over. Consumers will come back, leading to major growth for this stable stock.

Plus, you can add in a 1.16% dividend yield as of writing to help along your earnings. So, while shares are up 20% in the last three months and 6% in the last month, it’s still a deal to buy it while it’s down 5% year to date. This is one deal I would be wary of missing out on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Downturn

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the nature of their businesses and solid fundamentals, I believe these three Canadian stocks are perfect additions to your…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two top dividend stocks to consider buying now.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can rely on even in a difficult economic environment.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

3 New TSX Stocks You’ll Want to Get on Your Radar Right Now

| Adam Othman

Foolish investors with a long investment horizon and stomach to take risks might want to look closely at these three…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $500/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can easily earn $500 in monthly passive income by investing in this quality TSX stock now.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Fortis Stock or Algonquin Power Stock for Safe Passive Income?

| Robin Brown

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN) are two top Canadian stocks for passive income? What stock is a better buy…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $15 a Share

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're bargain hunting, here are three of the top TSX stocks to buy now that each trade for less…

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Most Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Value hunters might want to add these three undervalued TSX stocks to their investment portfolios.

Read more »