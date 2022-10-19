Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy in a Correction

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy in a Correction

Looking for TSX stocks that are incredible bargains today? Here are three TSX dividend aristocrats that are no-brainer buys right now.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

Stock market sentiment has become so negative lately that it’s dragging down even the highest quality TSX dividend stocks. After the TSX Index has fallen nearly 12% in 2022, there are plenty of attractive bargains. If you’re looking for safe stocks that produce passive income, there are several great opportunities today. Here’s three large-cap, TSX dividend aristocrats that are no-brainer buys.

TD Bank: A top TSX stock for dividend growth

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock has fallen 10% in 2022. Right now, it trades with a 4.2% dividend yield, which is still nicely over its five-year average of 3.84%.

Likewise, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.5 times, it looks to be attractively priced. For context, last year at this time, it was trading closer to 11.7 times earnings.

TD is one of Canada’s largest retail banks and a major player in the eastern United States. Several American banks have recently reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings because of high interest margins, stable consumer patterns, and higher fixed income trading. Given TD’s U.S. exposure, it is likely to enjoy a nice Q3 earnings tailwind from these trends.

TD is a very well-managed, well-capitalized bank that pays a growing dividend. As a high-quality income stock with a fair price, TD is a great dividend stock to buy today.

Fortis: As defensive as you can get

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is another dependable dividend stock that has recently fallen. It’s down nearly 23% in 2022. Right now, it’s trading with a 4.55% dividend yield, which is significantly higher than its five-year average of 3.6%.

Fortis is trading with a P/E ratio of 17 today. That’s down from nearly 20 times a year ago. The stock has not traded this cheaply since the pandemic market crash in early 2020.

Fortis operates an incredibly stable business. Its electric and natural gas transmission/distribution assets play a crucial economic role in the jurisdictions in which they operate. Individuals and businesses will always need power and gas, so demand is highly predictable.

It has a conservative capital growth plan that should expand earnings and dividends per share by a mid-single digit growth rate for years ahead. This should offset the effects of inflation and rising interest rates. Fortis has a low-risk business model, and a predictable, growing dividend. It’s a no-brainer for conservative investors today.

TELUS: A TSX telecom stock with hidden value

TELUS Corp. (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is another attractive TSX stock to buy for its combination of income and growth. It’s down over 16% in the past six months. New investors can earn a 4.9% dividend yield if they buy TELUS stock today. That’s above its five-year average yield of 4.5%.

With a P/E ratio of 21, TELUS is not the cheapest telecom stock. However, it has traded at a premium to peers because of its consistent market-leading earnings and cash flow growth. Not only is TELUS a leading telecommunications provider, but it also has several digital growth verticals in customer experience, healthcare, and agriculture.

These businesses are hardly factored into TELUS’ stock price. At some point, TELUS is likely to monetize some of these businesses. That could be a huge catalyst for the stock. In the meantime, investors can own a piece of this reliable business and enjoy an attractive stream of growing dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks look attractive to buy today.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Passive income isn’t the only reason to have this high-yield dividend stock on your watch list today.

Read more »

Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV
Tech Stocks

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in October

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The tech sector is a key industry that should be represented in any portfolio. Vecima is one of two dividend-paying…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Downturn

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the nature of their businesses and solid fundamentals, I believe these three Canadian stocks are perfect additions to your…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two top dividend stocks to consider buying now.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can rely on even in a difficult economic environment.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFI Stock: An Under-the-Radar Growth Share to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While everyone else is looking at popular growth stocks in oil and gas, they're missing out on TFI (TSX:TFII) stock,…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

3 New TSX Stocks You’ll Want to Get on Your Radar Right Now

| Adam Othman

Foolish investors with a long investment horizon and stomach to take risks might want to look closely at these three…

Read more »