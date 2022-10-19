Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 Top High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy for a TFSA

Retirees: 2 Top High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy for a TFSA

Retirees can get great yields right now for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Family relationship with bond and care

Image source: Getty Images

The market correction this year is giving retirees a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at low prices. Telecom stocks and energy infrastructure stocks now offer high yields and growing distributions with a shot at some nice capital gains when the market recovers.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is Canada’s largest communications company with a current market capitalization of $54 billion. The stock currently trades below $60 compared to a high of $74 reached earlier this year. Considering BCE’s recession-resistant revenue stream and the outlook for revenue growth driven by investments in new network infrastructure, the drop in the stock looks overdone.

BCE gets most of its revenue from internet and mobile services. Businesses and homeowners need these regardless of the state of the economy. The remainder of the revenue comes from advertising in the media businesses and device sales. Those are more susceptible to an economic downturn, as companies might reduce marketing budgets to preserve cash flow, and phone buyers could decide to keep old devices for longer.

BCE is investing $5 billion in 2022 on the extension of its fibre-to-the-premises program and continues to roll out the 5G mobile network. Running fibre optic lines right to the building of customers helps BCE protect its competitive moat while setting the business up for higher subscriber fees as people access more broadband. The 5G network also opens up opportunities for revenue growth.

BCE is on track to hit its 2022 financial guidance. Investors should see another dividend increase in the 5% range for 2023. At the time of writing, BCE stock provides a yield of 6.2%. This is attractive for investors seeking reliable passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) increased its dividend in each of the past 27 years. The annual payout growth isn’t as generous as it was in the golden days, but Enbridge is still expected to increase the distribution by 3-5% per year, supported by rising distributable cash flow.

Management has a $13 billion capital program in place and is making acquisitions to take advantage of new opportunities in the global energy market. Enbridge purchased a US$3 billion oil export platform last year to serve growing demand for American oil. In addition, Enbridge sees good potential in the liquified natural gas (LNG) segment. The company is building new pipeline infrastructure in the United States to transport natural gas to LNG sites. Enbridge is also taking a 30% stake in the new $5.1 billion Woodfibre LNG facility being built in British Columbia.

The rebound in the energy sector is expected to remain robust in the coming years, as domestic and international fuel demand recovers. Airlines are ramping up capacity to meet the rebound in global travel and companies are calling workers back to the office.

Enbridge stock looks undervalued at the current share price near $51. The shares traded above $59 in June. Investors can now get a 6.7% yield.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for passive income

BCE and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow at a steady pace. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks look undervalued right now and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Smartest TSX Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors with $2,000 to invest should consider snatching up smart TSX stocks that are poised for future growth. Here…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Algonquin Power Stock or Emera Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

These utility stocks look oversold and offer attractive and growing dividends.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Love Passive Income? Here’s How to Make Plenty of it as a Real Estate Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate has to be one of the easiest ways to bring in passive income if you choose right.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're willing to part with $100, then these are the three top dividend stocks I would choose on the…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Dividend Stocks

2 Retail Stocks That are too Cheap to Ignore

| Daniel Da Costa

These two retail stocks are excellent long-term investments, but more importantly, they're trading ultra-cheap right now.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TD Stock or Suncor Stock for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stock now trade at undervalued prices.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Before They Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These five dividend aristocrats offer passive income and safety as they continue to take hold of the market in the…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Need $1,000 Today? Take Returns and Buy This Top TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TSX stock Nutrien has a solid chance of seeing 52-week highs once again, while bringing in stable passive income.

Read more »