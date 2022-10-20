Home » Investing » 3 High Dividend Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

3 High Dividend Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

Monthly-pay dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) have a higher payout frequency than most dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House

Image source: Getty Images

Do you want to collect passive income each and every month?

It’s a dream that many people have, but not that many achieve. Investing is a great way to get passive income, but it usually isn’t monthly income. Dividends are usually paid out quarterly, and bond interest bi-annually.

However, there is one way to collect monthly passive income:

With monthly-pay dividend stocks.

Monthly-pay dividend stocks are rare, but they exist. Most often found in the energy and real estate sectors, they sometimes offer high yields. Technically, the frequency with which dividends are paid out doesn’t impact your total return, but if you’re living off of dividends, it could help with paying the bills on time. So, without further ado, here are three high dividend stocks with monthly payouts.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is a Canadian energy stock that pays a $0.2175 dividend every month. That works out to $2.61 per year, providing a 6.04% yield.

Can that high, monthly dividend continue to be paid out?

Based on PPL’s financials, it looks like it can. The payout ratio (dividend payout divided by earnings or cash flows) is 90%. In its most recent quarter, PPL reported $0.70 in earnings per share, and paid $0.63 in dividends per share. So we’re pushing it with the earnings-based payout ratio. However, the cash flow payout ratio is much healthier. PPL generated $3.63 in free cash flow per share over the last 12 months, and a 69% cash flow payout ratio. That is fairly healthy, and actually lower than a lot of other pipelines out there, as pipelines in general have high payout ratios.

Northwest Healthcare

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) with a 7.4% dividend yield. This is a fair bit higher than it was at the start of the year. Northwest Healthcare is a solid business/REIT, but it is being hit by two separate headwinds right now:

  • Rising interest rates. REITs usually use an enormous amount of debt so their earnings tend to shrink when interest rates go up.
  • Weakness in the housing market. Housing prices are going down, and some investors might think that’s bad for REITs like NWH.UN.

Looking at NWH.UN’s most recent earnings release, it appears that rising interest rates hurt it but the weak housing market didn’t. In the release, Northwest Healthcare’s management said that higher interest rates were reducing transaction volume and making deals more expensive. On the bright side, the REIT closed a $775 million U.S. deal, grew its revenue 24%, and increased the net value of its assets by 8%.

First National

First National (TSX:FN) is a Canadian mortgage lender. It’s not a bank; it only issues mortgages, so it doesn’t do most of the other things banks do (e.g., deposits, brokerage, investment banking, insurance, etc). In 2022, First National’s focus on mortgage lending might be a positive. This year, banks are reporting high net interest income. As a result of higher interest rates, their lenders are paying out more income on loans. The big banks, however, have investment banking operations that are dragging overall results down. Fortunately, First National isn’t exposed to this market. It pretty much just lends out money. The mortgage lender’s revenue grew 14% in the most recent quarter. A solid showing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks I’d Buy if the Market Tanks Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend aristocrats contain stable stocks that any investor should consider, but these three offer the best chance at future growth…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Gems Paying Out Handsomely This Fall

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best dividend gems paying out handsomely this season? Here are three stellar picks…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Want $250 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 3,194 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian dividend stock could help you generate stable monthly passive income for decades to come.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Watch in October

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market recovers, these two top entertainment stocks have massive upside potential and are worth putting on your watchlist.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the smartest stocks to buy right now can be purchased with as little as $20. Here are two…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three cheap Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now to hold for the next 10 to 20 years.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Double up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer a golden opportunity right now if you're looking for a deal that will bring in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are trading at discounted prices. These two pay attractive dividends that are set to grow.

Read more »