Home » Investing » The TSX Is Down, But These 2 Stocks Are Beating the Market

The TSX Is Down, But These 2 Stocks Are Beating the Market

Despite the dismal performance of the TSX in 2022, certain stocks have been thriving, such as natural gas producer Tourmaline.

Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

We’re heading toward the end of 2022 and are faced with the grim reality that the S&P/TSX Composite Index has faltered. With a year-to-date return of 12%, many of us have lost a lot of money. So, we need stocks that are beating the market. The market in 2022 has not given us an acceptable return. Luckily, I have a couple to talk about here.

Please read on, as I go through two top stocks that have gone against the trend, racking up nice gains so far in 2022.

Tourmaline: Handily beating the TSX Index

As Canada’s largest natural gas producer, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is in a sweet spot right now. The simple fact is that natural gas is in high demand globally, yet in short supply. North American natural gas is the most abundant and reliable. It’s also the cheapest and cleanest natural gas available. In addition to this, the North American natural gas market has finally been opened up to the world, and exports are rapidly accelerating. It’s now a global market made possible by the export of liquified natural gas (LNG).

These positive industry fundamentals are being reflected in Tourmaline’s results and Tourmaline’s stock price. In the second quarter of 2022, Tourmaline reported a 137% increase in its operating cash flow. This gave rise to the company issuing a special dividend of $2 per share, which is to be paid out over and above its regular dividend of $0.90 per share. In the trailing 12-month period, Tourmaline paid out $6.28 in dividends. This represented a trailing dividend yield of approximately 9%.

If that’s not enough, let’s take a look at Tourmaline’s stock price performance in 2022 — it’s actually up 81%. Despite the fact that Tourmaline is a cyclical company, there’s a global energy crisis, and this gives me confidence in Tourmaline stock’s worth. Natural gas is in high demand, and it shows no signs of letting up.

Waste Connections: A strong 2022 with a steady and consistent growth profile

As one of the largest integrated solid waste services companies in North America, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) also has a bright future. It provides waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the U.S. and Canada. Waste Connections stock has also outperformed the market, as it’s thriving as it consolidates the very fragmented waste market.

In addition to the opportunity that Waste Connections has to consolidate the industry, the waste industry is famously immune to economic shocks. This is one of the hallmarks of investing in Waste Connections. In today’s environment, which is all about the risk of recession, this is a must-have characteristic. It’s reflected in the company’s most recent results, which were strong, despite a difficult macro-economic environment.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 18% to $1.8 billion. Also, cash flow from operations increased 15% to $974 million and free cash flow increased 4.4% to $602 million. These strong results are reflected in Waste Connections stock performance. It has not rallied as much as Tourmaline has in 2022, but it certainly has beat the market. It’s up 5.4% in a year when the TSX Index is down 12%, which is pretty good.

Waste Connections also has a history of solid returns — an impressive track record. Simply put, Waste Connections shareholders have benefitted from a generous return of capital program. This included dividend and share repurchases. In fact, 2022 was the 19th consecutive year of positive shareholder returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks I’d Buy if the Market Tanks Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend aristocrats contain stable stocks that any investor should consider, but these three offer the best chance at future growth…

Read more »

some canadian stocks rose
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify, Nvidia, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Thursday

| Danny Vena

The broader market indexes resumed the rally that began earlier this week, pushing these former market darlings higher.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

2 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Buy in October

| Puja Tayal

Semiconductor stocks have hit their 52-week lows. Now is the time to buy two of them and double your money…

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

| Motley Fool Staff

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest hasn’t done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK)…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 High Dividend Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Monthly-pay dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) have a higher payout frequency than most dividend stocks.

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Gems Paying Out Handsomely This Fall

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best dividend gems paying out handsomely this season? Here are three stellar picks…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Want $250 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 3,194 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian dividend stock could help you generate stable monthly passive income for decades to come.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Watch in October

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market recovers, these two top entertainment stocks have massive upside potential and are worth putting on your watchlist.

Read more »