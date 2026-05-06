This 3.9% Dividend Play Pays Every Single Month

Considering its strong first-quarter performance and favourable growth outlook, Sienna appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend payouts while continuing to deliver capital appreciation for shareholders.

Supported by favourable demographic trends, strategic acquisitions, and a reasonable valuation, Sienna offers an attractive growth outlook and consistent monthly dividends. With a yield of around 3.94%, the stock is well-suited for investors seeking a blend of reliable income and long-term capital appreciation.

Sienna Senior Living shows strong financial performance, with significant gains in revenue and occupancy, resulting in a robust AFFO increase and a lower payout ratio, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Passive income has become increasingly essential in today’s uncertain economic environment, marked by rising geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and widespread workforce restructuring driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. It not only enhances financial stability but also helps investors achieve their long-term financial goals more efficiently.

One of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to boost passive income is to invest in high-quality monthly dividend-paying stocks. Against this backdrop, let’s assess Sienna Senior Living’s (TSX:SIA) recent financial performance, growth prospects, valuation, and dividend profile to determine whether it is a suitable choice for income-focused investors.

Source: Getty Images

Sienna’s business outlook

Sienna offers a comprehensive range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. In total, it owns and operates 90 senior living residences and manages an additional 12 properties on behalf of third parties.

The company recently reported a strong first-quarter performance, with its same-property occupancy rate in the retirement segment rising 180 basis points to 94.7% and its long-term care (LTC) average total occupancy edging up 30 basis points to 98.3%. Revenue increased 17.3% year over year to $286.3 million, supported by solid contributions from both the retirement and LTC segments.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Growth in the retirement segment was driven by acquisitions, higher occupancy levels, rental rate increases, and increased care-related revenue. Meanwhile, the LTC segment benefited from enhanced funding for direct care, higher private accommodation revenue, and contributions from acquisitions. As a result, same-property net operating income climbed 7.9%, reflecting a 1.7% increase in the LTC segment and a robust 15.8% rise in the retirement segment.

Supported by strong top-line growth, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) surged 45.1% year over year to $35.1 million, while AFFO per share rose 23.5% to $0.347. Backed by solid operating performance, contributions from development initiatives, and accretive acquisitions, the company’s payout ratio improved significantly, declining from 86% in the prior-year quarter to 68.5%.

However, its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio increased from 6.1 to 6.9, reflecting new mortgages tied to recent acquisitions and the issuance of $250 million in unsecured debentures in December 2025. With that in mind, let’s now examine its growth prospects.

Sienna’s growth prospects

Favourable demographic trends – particularly Canada’s aging population combined with a limited supply of new senior living facilities, are creating strong long-term growth opportunities for Sienna. At the same time, the company continues to scale its operations through a mix of organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. So far this year, it has completed approximately $188 million in acquisitions and expects to maintain this expansion momentum. It has also renewed its At-The-Market Equity Distribution Program, allowing it to issue up to $150 million in shares and providing added financial flexibility to support future growth.

Alongside expansion efforts, Sienna is prioritizing portfolio optimization, improving occupancy in its retirement segment, and enhancing net operating income and margins. Supported by these initiatives, management expects occupancy in the retirement segment to exceed 95% this year, with net operating income projected to grow by around 10%. In the LTC segment, the company is targeting net operating income growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range. Overall, Sienna’s growth outlook appears solid and well-supported by both industry tailwinds and internal execution.

Investors’ takeaway

Given its strong financial performance and improving growth outlook, Sienna appears well-positioned to sustain future dividend payouts. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, yielding approximately 3.9% on a forward basis.

In addition to its consistent monthly distributions, Sienna has also delivered meaningful capital appreciation. Over the past 12 months, the stock has generated a total shareholder return of 45.3%. Despite this strong performance, the stock trades at a reasonable next-12-months price-to-sales multiple of 2.2, suggesting it still offers attractive value for investors seeking reliable income and long-term growth.