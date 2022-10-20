Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » These 3 TSX Stocks Are Timely Buys Amid the Market Selloff

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Timely Buys Amid the Market Selloff

Conservative and new investors alike should take a closer look at these dividend stocks for timely buys and more income.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has declined about 13% from its 52-week high. This correction provides investors with some timely buying opportunities in dividend stocks for more income. Here are a few defensive TSX stocks you can depend on for passive income.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has tumbled as much as 21% since May. This is a big downside for the regulated utility that produces predictable earnings. It’s a timely buy now for the quality dividend stock.

First, the business is defensive. Its portfolio consists of 10 regulated utility businesses that are primarily diversified across the United States and Canada. Its balance sheet is also 93% made up of essential service transmission and distribution assets.

Second, after the stock selloff, its reduced stock valuation also provides another layer of defence. The average 12-month price target across 14 analysts represents a near-term upside potential of 18%.

Third, at $51.37 per share at writing, the Canadian Dividend Aristocrat offers a decent dividend yield of 4.4%. It has a low-risk capital program to drive dividend growth of about 6% through 2025. So, in this period, investors can expect annualized total returns of approximately 10.4%.

Valuation expansion prospects could drive an additional return of 5.7% in price appreciation, resulting in annualized returns of about 16% over the next three years or so.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another large-cap stock that you can depend on for periodic returns from dividends. The stock is down about 14% since May, pushing its dividend yield attractively to 6.7%.

The company owns and operates critical energy infrastructure in North America. Its portfolio is diversified across more than 40 sources of cash flow across liquid pipeline, gas transmission, gas distribution and storage, and renewable power assets. The diversification is of high quality, as 95% of its customers are investment grade.

Enbridge also maintains an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+. It enjoys highly predictable cash flows similar to that of a utility’s. Its dividend is supported by a payout ratio that is sustainably at approximately 65% of its distributable cash flow.

Analysts believe Enbridge stock can climb roughly 17% over the next 12 months on top of the safe dividend it pays out.

BNS stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock is another reliable blue-chip stock for income. Year to date, BNS stock has experienced the weakest price action among the Big Six Canadian bank stocks.

It has sold off substantially by almost 32% from its 52-week and all-time high. The market has a particularly negative outlook on the bank, because a recession is expected to occur in Canada by next year and one is already occurring in the United States. The bank also has exposure to higher-risk Pacific Alliance countries.

As a result, it’s a timely buy to accumulate BNS shares for an attractive dividend yield of close to 6.4%. Its payout ratio remains sustainable at about 48% of its earnings this year. At $64.89 per share at writing, the absolutely undervalued bank stock can climb about 29% based on the average 12-month price target across 14 analysts.

The Foolish investor takeaway

By making timely buys in Fortis, Enbridge, and BNS stocks today, conservative and new investors alike can enjoy receiving periodic returns from their safe and growing dividends. Investors can then more patiently wait for price appreciation to take place over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has a position in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Enbridge, and FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

Under-the-Radar TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks continue to climb, and yet remain out of the spotlight these days, which is why now is…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks I Wouldn’t Think Twice About Buying at a Premium Price

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama and Restaurant Brands International are two firms that could thrive in a recession!

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you want to take advantage of the bear market to build long-term wealth? Here are five top TSX stocks…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Invest in Real Estate Stocks Right Now?

| Kay Ng

Interest rates are still rising, but this won't last forever. Meanwhile, investors can start easing into quality real estate stocks.

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Expectations from the upcoming earnings season could keep driving TSX stocks today.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett’s Advice and Do This

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've become disheartened by watching stocks lose value all year long, here's Warren Buffett's advice on how to take…

Read more »

Going against the grain
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 TSX Stocks are Defying the Market Slump

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of opportunities, even during a pullback. Here are two TSX stocks that are defying the market…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Deep-Value Stocks to Help You Score Gains in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Onex and Fairfax Financial Holdings are two deep-value stocks that Canadians should not overlook as they seek bargains.

Read more »