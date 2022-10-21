Home » Investing » 5 Things to Know About CNR Stock

5 Things to Know About CNR Stock

CN stock is down from the 2022 highs. Is this a good time to buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
railroad with nature background

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a leader in the rail industry and has a great track record of delivering strong returns for shareholders. Investors are wondering if CN stock is now undervalued after the market correction and good to buy for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Operations

CN Rail moves $250 billion worth of cargo every year across a network of nearly 20,000 route miles. The rail lines run from the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of Canada to the Gulf Coast in the United States. CN is the only rail operator in North America that can offer customers access to all three ports through a single system.

CN transports a wide range of goods ranging from commodities like coal, oil, grain, fertilizer, and forestry products to cars and finished goods. If one segment has a rough quarter, the others often pick up the slack.

Earnings

CN generates revenue in both Canada and the United States. When the U.S. dollar strengthens against the Canadian dollar, the bottom line often gets a nice boost, as the funds are converted to the home currency.

CN reported record second-quarter (Q2) 2022 revenue of $4.34 billion, which is up 21% from the same period last year. Adjusted operating income jumped 29% to $1.78 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share hit a record of $1.93 — an increase of 30%. For the first six months of 2022, free cash flow came in at $1.57 billion compared to $1.28 billion in the fist half of 2021.

Outlook

CN reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2022, and investors should see solid results reported for the third quarter. For the full year, CN is targeting 15-20% adjusted earnings-per-share growth and return on invested capital of 15%. In addition, CN says it is on track to deliver $3.7 billion to $4.0 billion in free cash flow.

Dividends and share buybacks

CN raised the dividend by 19% for 2022. Investors should see another generous increase for 2023. The yield is about 1.9%, which might put some investors off, but it is important to look at the dividend growth as well as the yield at the time the stock is purchased. CN has a compound annual dividend-growth rate of about 15% since the company started to trade publicly in the mid-1990s.

CN also has a good track record of using excess cash to buy back stock. This helps boost earnings per share and tends to support the stock price. Under the current share-repurchase plan, CN intends to acquire up to 6.9% of the outstanding common stock over a 12-month timeframe. The company spent $2.47 billion on share buybacks in the first six months of 2022.

Risks

A deep global recession would have a negative impact on demand for CN’s services. Ongoing supply chain bottlenecks also pose risks. Looking ahead, volatile weather conditions can disrupt services. Heavy snow in the winter and flooding in the spring and summer can block or damage tracks and hubs.

Should you buy CN stock now?

CN trades for $155 per share at the time of writing compared to $170 earlier this year. The dip from the high appears overdone, given the record earnings reported in Q2 and anticipated strong Q3 results. Demand remains robust for CN’s services, and it has demonstrated its ability to raise prices to cover rising operating costs.

If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP focused on total returns, CN stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Canadian National Railway.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks I’d Buy if the Market Tanks Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend aristocrats contain stable stocks that any investor should consider, but these three offer the best chance at future growth…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Gems Paying Out Handsomely This Fall

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best dividend gems paying out handsomely this season? Here are three stellar picks…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 High Dividend Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Monthly-pay dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) have a higher payout frequency than most dividend stocks.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Want $250 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 3,194 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian dividend stock could help you generate stable monthly passive income for decades to come.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Watch in October

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market recovers, these two top entertainment stocks have massive upside potential and are worth putting on your watchlist.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the smartest stocks to buy right now can be purchased with as little as $20. Here are two…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three cheap Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now to hold for the next 10 to 20 years.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Double up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer a golden opportunity right now if you're looking for a deal that will bring in…

Read more »