Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

Some of the smartest dividend stocks on the market are on sale right now. Here are two stellar picks to buy with just $400.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

When the market drops, some of the best long-term investments go along for the ride. This includes some of the smartest dividend stocks on the market, which rarely, if ever, trade at a discount.

The current market pullback represents the perfect opportunity to shop for those stocks, and here are some options to consider for your portfolio.

Banking on history, recovery, and solid reinvestments

Canada’s big banks are nearly always a great long-term option to buy. And Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is the bank that investors should turn to if they’re looking for the smartest dividend stocks. What makes Scotiabank a great investment right now? That comes down to three key points.

First, Scotiabank is well-diversified and setup for growth. Unlike its peers, Scotiabank has branched out heavily into the four Latin American nations that comprise the Pacific Alliance. This has resulted in Scotiabank’s international segment taking off and posting a slew of promising results.

The strategy has also helped provide some diversification outside of Canadian and U.S. markets. However, this play carries some risk associated with the region, which helped to weigh down the stock this year.

Secondly, we have rising interest rates. Interest rates have shot up rapidly this year in a move to tame the highest inflation in four decades. Higher interest rates are a good thing for banks, which charge interest on their loans, mortgages, and credit cards. In short, expect net interest margins to increase.

Keep in mind that while interest rates may bolster a bank’s profit, it’s also driving down the overall market. So far in 2022, the market has dipped over 12%, while Bank of Nova Scotia has dropped over 27%.

That stock price dip has resulted in Scotiabank’s dividend yield swelling to an incredible 6.44%. For investors looking to start off with a $400 investment, this translates into just shy of $25 in dividends that can be reinvested.

One final point to keep in mind is that Canada’s big banks have historically fared much better than their U.S.-based peers during slowdowns. In fact, during the Great Recession, Canadian banks avoided painful taxpayer-funded bailouts and remained well-capitalized.

Invest in a toll booth business and generate passive income

Another one of the smartest dividend stocks to consider for your portfolio is Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). The energy infrastructure behemoth is best known for its massive pipeline network.

And for good reason. That pipeline network generates the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue, hauling an insane amount of crude and natural gas. To put that amount into context, here’s an impressive stat.

Enbridge transports nearly one-third of all North American-produced crude, and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S.

That factor alone makes Enbridge a solid defensive pick for any portfolio, but that’s not even the best part. Enbridge charges for use of its extensive pipeline network, rather than pricing based on the commodity.

This means that volatile oil pricing has no direct bearing on the revenue that Enbridge will generate. It’s like setting up a toll booth and generating a passive revenue stream.

Additionally, Enbridge has a growing renewable energy business comprising over 45 facilities located across Europe, the U.S., and Canada. Those facilities include mostly solar, wind, and hydro elements with a net generating capacity of over 2,100 MW.

Enbridge’s well-diversified business and proximity to the booming oil sector has helped offset market weakness. In fact, as of the time of this writing, Enbridge still trades in the black for 2022- something that few stocks can attest to.

Turning to income, Enbridge offers investors a juicy quarterly dividend. The yield works out to an impressive 6.72%. This means that investors starting off with a $400 investment today will earn just over $24 from their initial 7-share purchase.

As with Scotiabank, reinvesting that initial investment, and following up with subsequent investments can lead to significant income bumps in the future.

Buy your smartest dividend stocks

Finding the right mix of investments takes time, and no stock is without risk. Fortunately, in the case of Enbridge and Scotiabank, those risks are minimal, but the long-term potential is huge.

In my opinion, one or both should be part of every well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge and The Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Wait for the Market Bottom: These 2 Top TSX Stocks Are on Sale Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Asset Management are poised to beat the broader market in the…

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

5 Things to Know About CNR Stock

| Andrew Walker

CN stock is down from the 2022 highs. Is this a good time to buy?

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks I’d Buy if the Market Tanks Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend aristocrats contain stable stocks that any investor should consider, but these three offer the best chance at future growth…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Gems Paying Out Handsomely This Fall

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best dividend gems paying out handsomely this season? Here are three stellar picks…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 High Dividend Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Monthly-pay dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) have a higher payout frequency than most dividend stocks.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Want $250 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 3,194 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian dividend stock could help you generate stable monthly passive income for decades to come.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Watch in October

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market recovers, these two top entertainment stocks have massive upside potential and are worth putting on your watchlist.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the smartest stocks to buy right now can be purchased with as little as $20. Here are two…

Read more »