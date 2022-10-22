Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

These high-yield Canadian dividend stocks look oversold high now.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other investors seeking Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) passive income and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) total returns can now buy top top high-yield TSX dividend stocks trading at undervalued prices.

CIBC

CIBC (TSX:CM) trades for $59 per share at the time of writing compared to $83 in February. Investors pushed down the share prices of all the Canadian bank stocks since February due to rising recession fears.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are raising interest rates aggressively to try to cool off hot economies and bring inflation back down to 2%. Inflation was 7% in Canada in August. The U.S. just reported inflation of 8.2% for September. This is the average year-over-year increase in the price of a designated basket of goods and services.

Economists widely expect both countries to go through a recession in 2023 or 2024 as a result of the jump in rates. Consumers are already diverting discretionary spending to cover the increase in the cost of food and other essentials. This will eventually hit businesses and reduce hiring or even lead to a jump in unemployment. Higher mortgage expenses could trigger a wave of selling in the property market. In the event that house prices tank, CIBC and the other banks could see loan losses increase. Rising rates are already expected to slow revenue growth in other areas of the business.

CIBC has a high relatively exposure to the Canadian housing market compared to its peers. A plunge in house prices to values that are below the amount owed by thousands of property owners would potentially hit CIBC hard.

That being said, the employment market remains resilient and banks say businesses, and households are sitting on high levels of savings. This should help ensure a softer landing for the economy. Assuming we are headed for mild and short recessions in both Canada and the United States, CIBC stock looks undervalued right now.

Investors who buy CM stock at the current level can pick up a solid 5.6% dividend yield.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) has a 65-year history of providing Canadian energy producers with a broad range of midstream services. The company has liquids and gas pipelines, gas gathering and gas processing facilities, logistics operations and a propane export business.

Looking ahead, opportunities exist in carbon capture and the export of liquified natural gas. Pembina Pipeline is evaluating investments in these areas through strategic partnerships.

The company reported solid second-quarter 2022 results and recently increased the dividend. Management raised 2022 financial guidance, as well, signaling a strong finish for the year.

Despite positive momentum in the company’s operations and across the energy sector as a whole, Pembina Pipeline’s share price is down to $43 from $53 earlier this year. At the current price, investors can get a 6% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for passive income

CIBC and Pembina Pipeline pay attractive dividends that should be safe through an economic downturn. If you have some cash to put to work in TFSA or RRSP portfolio targeting high-yield stocks, these names deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Pembina Pipeline.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Aristocrats That Can Protect You From Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX Dividend Aristocrats are excellent choices for solid protection from high inflation.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Aristocrats That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

| Sneha Nahata

Make your money work for you. Invest in these Dividend Aristocrats to earn, even in your sleep.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Why I’m Furiously Buying Dividends in 2022

| Andrew Button

This year, I'm furiously buying dividend stocks like Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: What I’d Buy Today to Aim for $1 Million

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how this bear market can help TFSA investors aim for $1 million in the long run.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

$10,000 Invested in These Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Two of the best Canadian dividend stocks could help you make a fortune if you buy them now and hold…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,000 in Passive Income Every Year? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want passive income? These are the three dividend stocks to bring you solid income forever, not just during this downturn.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have made some buy-and-hold investors quite rich.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

6 Canadian Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields You’ll Regret Not Buying at Today’s Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These six dividend stocks each offer dividend yields above 6%, supported by ongoing growth that will continue for the foreseeable…

Read more »