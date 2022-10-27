Home » Investing » Canadian Stocks: 3 Insane Discounts Too Good to Pass Up

Canadian Stocks: 3 Insane Discounts Too Good to Pass Up

Many Canadian stocks are undervalued, but these three are unbelievably cheap and offer massive upside potential as the market recovers.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

As the market has sold off throughout 2022, opportunities for investors who are willing to buy stocks and hold them for the long run have continued to become more compelling. There are now several Canadian stocks trading at undervalued prices that you’ll want to buy before they recover.

Major market selloffs, when you’re able to buy stocks at a discount, can have a significant impact on your returns over the long run. And because these opportunities don’t materialize all that often, it’s crucial to take advantage of them by buying the highest quality companies when they trade at these attractive valuations.

So, with that in mind, if you’ve got cash to invest today, here are three top Canadian stocks trading at discounts that are too good to pass up.

A top Canadian tech stock with years of growth potential

Many tech stocks have become ultra-cheap this year, but one of the best discounts on the market has to be AcuityAds Holdings (TSX:AT)(NASDAQ:ATY).

AcuityAds is a tiny AdTech stock that has massive potential as it grows its operations and expands its client base. The company launched a proprietary self-serve platform for advertisers. However, since its launch in late 2020, the stock has faced some growing pains.

Furthermore, as several headwinds have impacted stocks and particularly tech stocks, AcuityAds has sold off significantly. But while advertising is under pressure in this economic environment, that won’t last forever. And given how cheap AcuityAds is today, now is the perfect time to take a position if you have the patience to wait for the stock and the rest of the market to recover.

Trading at roughly $2.15 per share, AcuityAds has a market cap of just $125 million. However, it also has over $80 million of net cash on its balance sheet. Therefore, a better gauge of its total value is its enterprise value, which stands at just $41 million as of Wednesday’s close.

Therefore, with AcuityAds offering tonnes of potential over the long haul and trading at a forward enterprise value to revenue ratio of just 0.3 times today, there’s no question it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

A top industrial real estate stock to buy and hold long-term

Many REITs have become ultra-cheap throughout 2022. REITs are some of the best long-term investments you can make, plus they’re quite defensive, so high-quality stocks like Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN)(NYSE:GRP.U) are top picks in today’s environment.

Granite is a massive industrial REIT with assets spread across North America and even parts of Europe. In addition to being ultra-cheap, one of the most significant reasons it’s worth a buy today is due to the significant shift we’ve seen in the market lately and the rapid increase in demand for industrial properties.

This has led to a tonne of growth for Granite as rental rates continue to rise. Therefore, while the REIT trades well off its highs and now offers a yield of roughly 4.4%, it’s certainly one of the best Canadian stocks to buy at today’s prices.

One of the best Canadian stocks to buy in the retail sector

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is another high-quality company with tonnes of long-term growth potential that is now trading at prices too good to pass up.

The company has performed exceptionally well lately, especially through the pandemic. However, as economic growth slows and headwinds continue to impact retail stocks, Canadian Tire has sold off considerably.

But while it could see some minor impacts in the short run, Canadian Tire is one of the best stocks to buy and hold for years to come. It owns some of the best-known brands across the country, has an excellent e-commerce platform, offers one of the most impressive loyalty programs in the country, and has been using tech and data to drive more organic growth at its stores.

Therefore, while it trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.4 times, below its five-year average of 11.7 times, it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy. Plus, at today’s prices, you can lock in a yield of 4.2%, much higher than the 2.8% yield it offered investors at the start of the year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AcuityAds Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool recommends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $427 per Month

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

2 Rising Stars to Buy Today for Massive Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

These two small-cap TSX stocks have the potential to deliver stellar long-term returns in the coming decade.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before October Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are on sale, including these three ultra-high yielders that are ripe for the picking!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: 3 Investments to Boost Your Monthly Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian REITs offer investors attractive discounts and are perfect investments if you're looking to boost your passive income.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

You can rely on these Canadian dividend stocks and start earning attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks now appear oversold.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With this Canadian dividend stock from the energy sector, you can easily earn passive income for decades.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy When There’s a Bear Market

| Adam Othman

These two resilient TSX stocks can be excellent investments to own during bear market conditions.

Read more »