Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Could Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Could Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

It’d be smart of retirees to put some of their long-term capital into dividend stocks that grow fast. Here are some ideas.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees or near retirees should have saved a nice nest egg. You can make your nest egg last longer by making careful retirement planning. For example, here are three perfect stocks that could potentially turn $300,000 into $1 million by 2030. It boils down to aiming to get compound interest or compound returns of 16.24% over eight years. This percentage actually provides a small buffer, because the time through the end of this year is not included in the calculation.

Most retirees’ active income shrinks. In fact, it shrinks to zero if they decide not to work at all. This is why the stocks chosen are all dividend stocks that pay decent dividend yields. Because we aim to grow $300,000 to $1 million or higher, they must also be growth oriented.

Past returns may be indicative of future returns. Here are three TSX stocks that have prospects of delivering returns of beyond 16.24% over the next eight years. For reference, in the last 10 years, they averaged total returns of 22.77% (assuming an equal-weight portfolio), growing $300,000 into $2,333,693 in the period.

RBC stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock has “only” delivered 12.46% per year in the past 10 years. Wait a minute! Although RBC’s returns beat the Canadian stock market returns of 8.28% in the period (using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy), they were 3.78% lower than what’s needed.

This stock pick acts more like an anchor for retirement portfolios so that retirees can sleep well at night knowing that their money is parked in a safe place for good returns. The other two stocks will pick up the slack.

RBC stock tends to trade at a premium to its big Canadian bank stock peers, which suggests that it is a higher-quality holding. For reference, its long-term normal valuation is about 12.15 times earnings. At $124.82 per share at writing, the bank stock trades at about 11.2 times earnings. This implies the stock is fairly valued.

Indeed, RBC stock has been impressively resilient in this market downturn. And it offers a solid dividend yield of 4.1%. Its dividend will increase over time and beat the long-term inflation rate.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a superb utility that keeps delivering. Its 10-year annualized total returns are 19.40%. It also offers a decent yield of about 4%. While growing its cash distribution, it has the capability to expand its high-quality, long-life infrastructure portfolio. For reference, its 10-year cash distribution-growth rate is 10%.

BIP’s capital-recycling program is ongoing, which allows it to bank on mature assets to redeploy into better risk-adjusted investments. Year to date, it increased its funds from operations per unit by 11% — a growth rate that beats the utility sector. Management invests capital that targets returns of 12-15%. This growth combined with its cash distribution can provide returns of north of 16% per year, especially if you buy the stock on weakness.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock’s decade’s long annualized returns were 36.46%. The stock of the leading non-prime Canadian consumer lender does poorly during highly uncertain economic times. Experts, including RBC, expect a recession to come soon to Canada, which doesn’t bode well for the stock.

The growth stock has corrected approximately 45% in the last 12 months. This provides a fabulous entry point for retirees that can stomach the risk and volatility. The lender is much larger and diversified than it was 10 years ago. It’s in a much better financial position to withstand any economic adversity.

At below $112 per share at writing, the dividend stock offers a nice yield of almost 3.3%. For reference, its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 23%.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Although the dividend stocks discussed appear to be perfect for retirees, investors should keep in mind that three stocks aren’t enough for portfolio diversification that should compose of investments that are ideally uncorrelated. That said, this example also shows that real winners can really pull up the portfolio returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has a position in Brookfield Infrastructure and goeasy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Under $30

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can rely on these under $30 Canadian dividend stocks to earn attractive passive income.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock You’ll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need cash? Then this ultra-high dividend stock is the one for you. If you buy now at these prices, you…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $130,000

| Andrew Walker

Here's how the power of compounding can help investors build retirement wealth.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the safest TSX stocks have strong enough fundamentals to continue rewarding investors with dividends, even in difficult…

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before November

| Robin Brown

Time to load up on these high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks before the next stock market rally.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now to receive monthly passive income for decades.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks: 3 Insane Discounts Too Good to Pass Up

| Daniel Da Costa

Many Canadian stocks are undervalued, but these three are unbelievably cheap and offer massive upside potential as the market recovers.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $427 per Month

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »