Home » Investing » 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in November 2022

3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in November 2022

Growth investors can consider buying top cloud stocks such as Snowflake and MongoDB in November 2022 and benefit from outsized gains.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization

Image source: Getty Images

The cloud computing market continues to expand rapidly after gaining massive traction in the last decade. Enterprises all over the world are migrating workloads to the cloud, and this trend accelerated due to COVID-19 and the shift toward remote workplaces.

A report from market research company Gartner estimates the global cloud computing market to touch US$360 billion in 2022 and US$1 trillion in 2030, up from US$250 billion in 2020, providing companies with enough room to grow their top-lines in the future.

Here, I have identified three cloud stocks that investors should consider in November 2022.

Snowflake

Snowflake’s (NYSE:SNOW) robust platform allows companies to store data via multiple cloud providers. Once the data is stored, employees can run queries and leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence to derive actionable data-driven insights.

Valued at a market cap of US$50 billion, Snowflake stock is currently down 60% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip. Snowflake is among the fastest-growing large-cap stocks on Wall Street and increased sales by 83% year-over-year in the fiscal Q2 of 2023 (ended in July).

Unlike most growth stocks, Snowflake reports a free cash flow. In Q2, its free cash flow stood at US$54 million, which should help the company tide over near-term uncertainties.

Snowflake ended the July quarter with almost US$4 billion in cash, providing it with enough flexibility to grow via acquisitions. Further, Snowflake expects its total addressable market to touch US$248 billion in 2026 and its annual revenue to surpass US$10 billion by 2030. It reported revenue of US$1.22 billion in fiscal 2022.  

Datadog

Another cloud-based data platform, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has the potential to create massive wealth for long-term investors. Datadog enables its clients to monitor databases, servers, and cloud-scale applications in a secure manner.

The company has managed to grow its sales from US$198 million in 2018 to US$1.03 billion in 2021. Analysts expect sales to touch US$2.23 billion in 2023. Comparatively, its adjusted earnings are forecast to improve from US$0.48 per share in 2021 to US$1.08 per share in 2023.

Similar to Snowflake, Datadog stock is also down 59% from all-time highs. But it has more than doubled since its IPO in 2019, despite the ongoing pullback.

Analysts remain bullish on DDOG stock and expect shares to gain over 50% in the next 12 months.

MongoDB

The final cloud stock on my list is MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), a database specialist valued at US$12.6 billion by market cap. Trading almost 70% below all-time highs, MDB stock has increased its revenue from US$267 million in fiscal 2019 to US$874 million in fiscal 2022 (ended in January). Wall Street expects sales to surge over US$1.5 billion in fiscal 2024.

Currently, enterprise data is hosted across different systems, making it difficult to integrate data seamlessly. To simplify the process, MongoDB offers solutions to ensure efficient data migration.

Its enviable sales growth will enable MongoDB to improve its profit margins and post adjusted earnings per share of US$0.12 in fiscal 2024, compared to a loss of US$0.59 per share in fiscal 2022. Valued at 10.5 times forward sales, MDB stock trades at a discount of 80% compared to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool recommends Datadog and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Metaverse stocks such as Meta and Roblox are top bets for investors with a high-risk appetite, as they can deliver…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Fire Sale on 3 Generous Dividend-Payers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many TSX stocks, including three generous dividend-payers, are currently trading at bargain prices.

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

| Puja Tayal

The future US$1 trillion stocks are trading below a $400 billion valuation. Now is the opportunity to bag $600 billion…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Has Lightspeed Stock Hit Market Bottom?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock could see a boost with the holiday season.

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Is Now Actually the Perfect Time to Buy Shopify Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may be a top buy in this market, despite concerns around slowing growth.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

Which of These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Is a Better Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has room to recover; however, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) trades cheaper than INTC, despite a record performance in 2022.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

For Creating Long-Term Wealth, Is Shopify or goeasy Stock Better?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify and goeasy stocks have histories of delivering multi-fold returns and are looking attractive at current price levels.

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Is Now Actually the Perfect Time to Buy goeasy Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock offers investors a substantial opportunity, with shares down significantly, but it's still reporting record results.

Read more »