Home » Investing » Canadian REITs: A Ridiculously Easy Way to Increase Your Monthly Income

Canadian REITs: A Ridiculously Easy Way to Increase Your Monthly Income

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) is one Canadian REIT rewarding investors with high dividend income.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking to increase your monthly income?

If so, you might want to consider investing in Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs).

REITs are real estate portfolios that trade on the stock market. They are legally more similar to exchange traded funds (ETFs) than stocks, but in practical terms, they are real estate companies whose shares you can buy.

How can REITs boost your monthly income?

Through dividends! REITs typically pay a large portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. In fact, they usually pay out 90% of their profits or more. This results in REITs having very high dividend yields (i.e., dividend per share divided by the share price), resulting in high income for shareholders.

Why REITs offer high income

REITs offer high dividend income because they are legally required to. REITs pay very low taxes, which is a big advantage for them. However, in order to qualify as REITs (as opposed to real estate corporations), they need to pay 90% of their profit out in the form of dividends. If they don’t, they are considered companies and are taxed accordingly. As a result, REITs tend to offer a lot of dividend income.

Two examples of REITs offering high income

The Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a Canadian healthcare REIT that has a 7.5% dividend yield at today’s prices. It has always had a fairly high yield, but this year, the yield is even higher than normal, because the unit price fell. As you can see in the chart below, NWH.UN’s price has fallen this year. However, its business is actually doing reasonably well. In its most recent quarter, Northwest’s revenue grew 2.1% and its operating income (profit minus interest and taxes) grew 1.8%. Its profit, as measured by net income, declined a bit, but the positive revenue growth suggests that the long term trajectory is solid. Northwest Healthcare has a big advantage in that it gets most of its rental income from healthcare organizations, which are funded by the government. This government funding gives NWH.UN’s tenants a high ability to pay, resulting in a very high collection rate. For example, in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc at retail and mall REITs, NWH.UN collected 97.5% of its typical year’s rent. Outstanding!

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) is a mixed retail and apartment REIT. It owns a number of “prestigious” Toronto properties, such as 11 Yorkville and the eCentre. These kinds of properties attract a wealthier-than-average tenant base, resulting in high rental income for REI.UN. The proof is in the pudding. In its most recent quarter, Riocan REIT delivered $0.43 in funds from operations (“FFO”) per share, an increase of 7% compared with the same quarter last year. FFO is the main profit metric that REIT investors look at. RioCan’s net income technically declined for the quarter, but few REIT investors see net income as the best profit metric, as it doesn’t reflect dividend-paying ability. RioCan did quite well in terms of the main profitability metric that REIT investors think about (FFO), and it re-affirmed its commitment to growing it by 5% to 7% for full year 2022. It was a solid showing for Canada’s best known REIT, and the full year picture is looking good, too.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $1,881 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to get an income boost for your TFSA, these three stocks could earn over $1,881 with…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Payers to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy dividend yields, these three stocks are excellent buys right now.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in Canadian Energy Stocks Right Now?

| Andrew Walker

Oil stocks are soaring again. Is this a good tine to buy?

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Couche-Tard Stock vs. Canadian Tire

| Kay Ng

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has outperformed over multiple periods. It's a better buy, unless your focus is on income.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your Pensions With 2 High-Yield Stocks in the Senior Housing Sector

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retirees should find two prominent stocks in the senior housing sector very attractive for their juicy dividends.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Fire Sale on 3 Generous Dividend-Payers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many TSX stocks, including three generous dividend-payers, are currently trading at bargain prices.

Read more »

spooky halloween
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investor Treats: How to Earn $143 in Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for passive income in your TFSA, along with growing returns, this one dividend stock offers decades of…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Can Put More Cash in Your Pocket

| Puja Tayal

Retiring in an inflationary economy can eat up your retirement savings. These two dividend stocks can put more money in…

Read more »