Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Top Dividend Payers in the TSX: Should You Buy Today?

4 Top Dividend Payers in the TSX: Should You Buy Today?

If you are looking for Canadian dividend stocks with high yields, here are two to avoid and two to buy right now.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

After a pretty steep correction this year, plenty of dividend stocks on the TSX are trading down. As prices go down, dividend yields go up. This can be an opportunity to lock in an elevated dividend yield and a cheap stock valuation. However, it can also be risky.

Often, stocks with high dividend yields are priced that way because they have significant underlying business risks. Those risks could potentially jeopardize the sustainability of the dividend. Sometimes, an extremely high dividend yield can be a massive warning to avoid a stock.

If you are interested in high dividend-paying stocks, here are two that are best to avoid and two you can safely buy today.

dividend stocks to buy and avoid

Cost headwinds could make this dividend unsustainable

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) stock is down 33% this year. With a price of $7.95 per share, it is trading with a huge 7.75% dividend yield. While this may look very attractive, investors need to be cautious.

Chartwell’s business has been seriously hit by the pandemic. After COVID-19 hit, occupancy across its residences fell from around 90% to 77% today. Yet due to inflation, staffing and operating costs have skyrocketed, as have costs related to COVID-19 protection measures.

Right now, Chartwell is not earning enough cash flows to sufficiently cover its dividend. Fortunately, it is selling off its long-term-care property portfolio, which will raise some cash and likely backstop its dividend.

However, any time a business’s cash flow is not covering the cost of its dividend, it is a huge red flag and likely a stock to avoid until fundamentals improve.

Beware of stocks with +10% dividend yields

Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B) is another dividend stock with a huge yield. At a price of $2.205 per share, it yields 10.6%. Any time a dividend rises over 10%, investors should be very concerned.

Corus owns several traditional media outlets in radio and television. As concerns of a recession have risen, ad-spending has also pulled back. This has seriously impacted Corus’s business.

It just announced fourth-quarter results. Revenues declined 6%, and the company had a $367 million loss due to some goodwill write-offs.

The company has quite a lot of debt (three times net debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which is concerning given how revenues and earnings have fast declined. Given how high its current dividend yield is, the market is clearly concerned about the sustainability of its dividend.

Two blue-chip dividend stocks to ride out the storm

Two high-dividend stocks I’d have less worries about are Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and BCE (TSX:BCE). These blue-chip stocks are some of the largest on the TSX Index. They have strong balance sheets, long-dated debt, ample liquidity, and reasonable prospects for modest growth.

Enbridge pays a 6.5% dividend, and BCE pays a 6% dividend. Sure, you lose a bit of income upside from owning these stocks, but the risk of having your dividend cut is low. These businesses provide essential services (pipelines/utilities and telecommunications services) that earn resilient cash flows.

Even if the economy slows, they can slow their capital-spending plans and generate substantial free cash flows. Right now, they are set to grow earnings/cash flows by a decent mid- to high single-digit rate.

Their annual dividend rates will likely grow at the same pace. For a good income return at relatively low risk, these two top TSX dividend stocks are attractive buys right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I’d Run to Buy This Week

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks with strong quarterly earnings amid a challenging environment should be on your buy list this week.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement brings on a whole new list of challenges, and one of those is shifting more towards upfront payments from…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks remain a cheap deal right now, and there are some long-term holds I would consider buying while you…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks to Add to Your TFSA or RRSP in November 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA or RRSP investors can consider adding blue-chip stocks such as Fortis and Canadian National Railway to their portfolios in…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are my top Canadian dividend stock picks you can consider right now to plan your dream retirement.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three top undervalued TSX stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Create $150 in Passive Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for extra cash during this downturn but want to stay invested, then I would certainly consider this…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $1,000/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how dividend investors in Canada can earn $1,000 in monthly passive income for life.

Read more »