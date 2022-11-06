Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

All of these growth stocks have soared in the last few months but are still down year to date, offering great opportunities.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

It may be hard to look at growth stocks the same way you did a few years back. Even 2021 was better than this year, when the market started to drop. We all wanted to think it wouldn’t last, but unfortunately that simply wasn’t the case.

Yet it also means that right now is the best time to look for growth stocks — companies that could soar out of this current downturn and have already started to climb!

Today, I’m going to look at three growth stocks that have gone gangbusters in recent weeks.

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) shares surged after the company announced stellar earnings during its most recent report. The company proved to investors that it could tackle anything the market can throw at it. This was shown by Cargojet stock posting an US$83.4 million profit after reporting a loss last year. Further, it saw revenue climb 20% year over year. This certainly wasn’t expected by analysts.

What’s more, Cargojet stock proved it’s one of the growth stocks investors can hold long term. The company credited its business-to-business deals with its recent growth. Further, it proved that it will continue to look for more of these deals in the next few years for long-term income.

Shares of Cargojet stock jumped 13%, making it one of the growth stocks investors should keep an eye on — especially as it offers a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 35.53%, even at these levels, and is trading at 11 times earnings!

WEED stock

Another top performer was Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED), which soared 62% in the last week of October. This came after news that President Joe Biden would be decriminalizing simple pot possession.

Given this news, WEED stock piggy backed to announce it would go through with 100% ownership of Acreage. This news would put Acreage at the top of WEED stock’s U.S. revenue at 75%.

Now, of course, shares of WEED stock may be up 62%, but they’re still down 58% year to date. It’s still a volatile stock, but earnings are, in fact, around the corner. So, this is one I would watch for more signs of movement in the next few days.

goeasy stock

Finally, there are few tech companies investors may be interested in for growth stocks these days. However, I’d recommend goeasy (TSX:GSY) to be one of them. goeasy stock has been a top performer not just in the last few years but decades. It’s moved from a furniture and home appliance lender to a loan distributor.

This has taken goeasy stock into an entirely new revenue plateau. In fact, the company achieved record results during its last quarter, with loan originations up 66% year over year, and its loan portfolio ballooning 32% to $2.37 billion.

Yet shares are still down 35% year to date, even after a jump of 48% back in August from 52-week lows and still up 17% from those levels. Trading at 10.82 times earnings, I’d certainly consider this to be on your growth stocks watchlist.

Bottom line

These three growth stocks aren’t just great investments now but for years to come. Cargojet stock has stellar long-term contracts to keep cash flowing. WEED stock could end up as the largest cannabis producer in the United States. Meanwhile, goeasy stock has proven time and again that it can increase its revenue, with decades of proof behind it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in CARGOJET INC. and Canopy Growth Corp. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Investing

5 Things to Know About Telus Stock in November 2022

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) is one of Canada's most popular dividend stocks. Here are five things to know about it.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Dividend Stocks Offering Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to snag TSX dividend stocks like Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) and others in this bearish market.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $25,000 Today to Reach a $1 Million

| Kay Ng

You can be a millionaire if you stick to diligently and regularly investing in quality dividend stocks at good valuations.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks to Mix and Match for Dividends and Growth

| Adam Othman

When holding a stock long term, the intelligent thing to do is to look for a good mix of both…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Invest $75K in These 5 Stocks and Get $1 Million + $14,000 in Tax-Free Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how holding blue-chip stocks in the TFSA can help you earn passive income and benefit from compounded gains.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: This Auto Stock Is Unstoppable After Strong Results

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This auto stock surged 23% this week alone after record results that set it up for a future of even…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Could 10X in 10 Years 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks that can grow your money 10-fold? Here is a long-term growth stock that is currently…

Read more »