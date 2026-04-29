3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks I’d Buy in Any Market

If I want a blue-chip stock for any market, I want something simple at the core: a business with scale, durable demand, and enough financial strength to keep growing even when the mood turns sour. That usually means market leaders with diversified revenue, steady cash flow, and management teams that don’t need a booming economy to deliver. That’s why today we’re looking at these three blue-chip stocks on the TSX today.

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CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) gives investors exposure to everyday banking, wealth management, commercial lending, and capital markets in one package. It has also been on a good run. In its first quarter of 2026, CIBC reported revenue of $8.4 billion, net income of $3.1 billion, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.76, while its CET1 capital ratio stayed strong at 13.4%. Over the last year, it has also kept buying back stock through its normal course issuer bid, which adds another layer of shareholder support.

What makes CIBC fit here is the balance between steadiness and room to grow. Personal banking stayed healthy, commercial banking and wealth management kept expanding, and capital markets delivered a strong lift in the latest quarter. The stock showed a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of about 14.6 at writing. That’s not dirt cheap, but it still looks fair for a big Canadian bank with improving earnings momentum. The main risk is familiar. If credit losses rise or the economy weakens more than expected, bank earnings can cool off.

CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) is the kind of blue chip that can keep grinding higher in almost any backdrop as railways are hard to replace. It moves grain, energy, autos, consumer goods, and industrial freight across a network that now stretches through Canada, the United States, and Mexico. In 2025, CPKC stock grew revenue 4% to $15.1 billion and increased core adjusted diluted EPS 8% to $4.61. Its core adjusted operating ratio improved to a record-low 59.9%, and CPKC stock entered 2026 calling for mid-single-digit volume growth and low double-digit core adjusted EPS growth.

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That is why CPKC stock still fits even after a strong run. Rail is not exciting every day, but it is incredibly useful every day. Over the last year, management has kept leaning into productivity, service, and cross-border growth while also updating investors on its low-carbon transition strategy. CPKC stock sat at a forward P/E near 21.9. That is richer than a bank or insurer, but investors often pay up for a railway with this kind of moat. The risk is that freight volumes can soften if North American growth slows.

MFC

Manulife (TSX:MFC) earns its place because it mixes dependable insurance cash flow with real growth drivers in Asia and wealth management. In full-year 2025, it posted record core earnings of $7.5 billion, up 3%, and fourth-quarter core earnings of $2 billion, up 5%. Asia core earnings climbed 24% in the quarter, and 2025 annualized premium equivalent sales rose 14% to $9.7 billion. Over the last year, Manulife also bought 75% of Comvest Credit Partners, which gives it a bigger foothold in private credit, and it agreed to acquire Schroders Indonesia to deepen its asset-management reach in Asia.

That gives Manulife a nice blend of old-school stability and newer growth. Insurance is the base. Asia, private credit, and wealth management add the spark. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 10.2% and launched a new buyback plan, which shows confidence. It now offers a forward P/E of about 11.5, which still looks pretty reasonable for a business hitting record core earnings. The biggest risk is that insurance results can still get knocked around by market swings or weaker U.S. performance.

Bottom line

If I had to buy three Canadian blue chips for almost any market, these would be near the top of the list. CIBC brings dependable banking earnings, CPKC stock brings an irreplaceable rail network, and Manulife brings global insurance strength with real growth levers. None are perfect, but all three look built to keep investors calm when markets don’t.