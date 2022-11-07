Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 4 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

4 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

Four TSX energy stocks are the best buys if you’re looking for winning investments right now.

Energy is the only primary sector among 11 that is in a bull run. The year-to-date gain of 65.3% is higher than the 41.8% annualized return in 2021.

If you were to buy energy stocks right now, the top choices are Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET), Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH), and Journey Energy (TSX:JOY). All four stocks should sustain and extend their strong momentums in 2023 if commodity prices remain elevated.

Sector heavyweight

Canadian Natural Resources is among the sector’s heavyweights. The $95.17 billion senior oil and natural gas production company continues to benefit from the favourable pricing environment this year. Its net earnings after three quarters in 2022 soared 83.5% year over year to $9.41 billion.

Its chief financial officer Mark Stainthorpe said, “The combination of our leading financial results and our top-tier asset base provides unique competitive advantages which drive substantial cash flow generation and shareholder returns.” In the nine months that ended September 30, 2022, adjusted funds flow rose 66.2% to $15.61 billion versus the same period in 2021.

Because of the strong balance sheet and financial flexibility, the board approved a 13% dividend hike. If you invest today, CNQ trades at $82.45 per share (+62.33% year to date) and pays an attractive 4.12% dividend.

Dividends are back

Vermilion Energy was a dividend beast in pre-pandemic until management had to suspend payouts in 2020 due to the oil slump. However, the $5.36 billion oil and gas producer resumed dividend payments in April 2022. The current dividend yield is a modest 0.98%. But at $32.68 per share, the energy stock is up 107.05% year to date.

Management will present its third-quarter results this week, although market analysts expect strong numbers like in the first half of 2022. While net earnings fell 32% to $646.57 million after two quarters, funds flow from operations increased 152% year over year to $842.77 million.

Because the chances of achieving its next mid-cycle debt target are high, management intends to return an increasing amount of capital to shareholders. It added that dividends will remain a key component of Vermilion’s return of capital framework. The goal is to provide a resilient and increasing base dividend for shareholders.

High flyers

High-flyers Athabasca Oil and Journey Energy are price friendly and ideal for cost-conscious investors. At $2.92 and $6.15 per share, respectively, the year-to-date gains are 145.38% and 127.78%. While both energy stocks are non-dividend payers, there’s plenty of room for further capital gains.

In the nine months that ended September 30, 2022, Athabasca’s net income rose 12.4% to $82.6 million versus the same period in 2021. Notably, free cash flow climbed 89% to $127.5 million. This $1.71 billion low-leveraged oil stock has a low-decline, oil-weighted asset base.

Journey’s net income of $93.6 million in the first three quarters of 2022 was only $93.6 million. However, despite the 39% year-over-year decline, the $356 million exploration and production company is confident about its long-life stable production.

With the acquisition of the petroleum and natural gas assets of Enerplus, management expects to end 2022 with adjusted funds flow of up to $108 million.

Winning stocks

Most investors with investment appetites and in buying modes this month will surely pick winning stocks from the energy sector.

