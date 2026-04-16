1 Canadian Stock Supercharged and Ready to Surge in 2026

This under-the-radar energy stock could be gearing up for a strong 2026.

If you’ve been in the market, you’re probably aware it doesn’t always move in a straight line. There are ups, downs, and plenty of noise in between. Despite the market volatility, some fundamentally strong stocks continue to build momentum with consistent performance, strong financial management, and focused long-term strategies.

These stocks tend to outperform their peers when the broader market stabilizes. In this article, let’s take a closer look at one such Canadian stock that seems well-prepared to deliver solid returns in 2026 and beyond.

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Surge Energy stock: Strong execution in a challenging environment

Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) is a Calgary-based oil and gas firm focused on light and medium crude oil assets across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. While it may not be among the most popular TSX stocks, its recent performance suggests it deserves more appreciation.

SGY stock is currently trading at $8.80 per share with a market cap of about $869.8 million. What makes Surge stock interesting is how it has managed to perform really well even during a weaker oil price environment, as it has rallied by over 80% in the last 12 months. In addition, the company also offers a 5.9% annualized dividend yield.

In 2025, Surge produced an average of 23,491 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), exceeding its initial guidance by 1,000 boepd. This came despite a 14% YoY (year-over-year) drop in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices to US$64.77 per barrel.

At the same time, Surge maintained strong cost discipline. Its capital spending came in at $159.7 million, which was $10 million below budget and 18% lower than the previous year. These improvements helped the company deliver solid cash flows, as its adjusted funds flow (AFF) reached $279.2 million, while free cash flow (FCF) rose 21% YoY to $119.5 million.

Turning strong cash flow into shareholder value

After generating strong cash, Surge Energy is also using it effectively. In 2025, the company returned a significant amount to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

SGY stock paid $51.7 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $8.7 million under its share repurchase program. On top of that, it reduced its net debt by $26.5 million to $220.6 million by the end of the year.

This balanced approach shows that the energy firm is focused on both rewarding investors and strengthening its financial base.

Reserves and drilling activity support long-term growth

Beyond its financials, Surge Energy’s operational base continues to expand. Its proved and probable reserves increased by 6% YoY to 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, supported by a strong 136% reserve replacement ratio. The company also reported a net asset value of $13.06 per share, which is notably higher than its current trading price.

In 2025, Surge drilled 58 wells and continued to expand its waterflood programs to improve recovery rates. These initiatives are important because they could help extend the life of its assets and boost long-term production.

Moreover, the company plans to drill 60 wells in 2026 while maintaining production around 23,000 boepd. It also expects adjusted funds flow of about $265 million and plans to maintain its dividend, which remains well-covered at less than 20% of projected cash flow.

Why this Canadian stock could stand out in 2026

Even in a softer commodity price environment, Surge Energy has managed to grow production, reduce costs, increase free cash flow, and return capital to shareholders. With more than 900 drilling locations and a long inventory of development opportunities, the company has a clear runway for future growth.