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One Year On: This Monthly Dividend Stock Hasn’t Missed a Beat

Tourmaline Oil Corp. stock stands to benefit from recent supply disruptions caused by the war in Iran and an LNG supply shortage.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU) is positioned to benefit from global LNG supply disruptions caused by geopolitical conflicts that have wiped out an estimated 17% of Qatar's LNG capacity for up to five years.
  • • The Canadian natural gas producer (80% gas-weighted) reported 10% production growth and 6% cash flow growth in 2025, while supplying U.S. LNG terminals and benefiting from LNG Canada's expansion.
  • • Trading at approximately $61 with a 3.28% monthly dividend yield, TOU pays out 100% of free cash flow and has historically provided sizable special dividends during strong commodity cycles.

In the last year, there have been plenty of market worries and disruptions. The war in Iran has disrupted energy markets, driving the price of oil above $100 and disrupting the liquified natural gas markets. The full impact on energy stocks is yet to be seen, but there’s one monthly dividend stock that’s still going strong and likely to gain momentum.

Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s (TSX:TOU) stock price is trading at pretty much the same level as a year ago. But Tourmaline stock continues to pay out its monthly dividend as it faces a strong future. In fact, it has emerged as one of the best monthly dividend stocks in Canada today.

pumpjack on prairie in alberta canada

Source: Getty Images

Why Tourmaline?

Tourmaline is a senior oil and gas company with a production profile that’s almost 80% weighted toward natural gas. The company’s operations are focused on three lucrative plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin – the Alberta Deep Basin, North East British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River Triassic Oil resource.

The company is heavily involved in the rapidly growing liquified natural gas (LNG) industry, thus enabling it to benefit from strong demand/supply fundamentals as well as strong pricing. In 2025, Tourmaline stock reported a 10% increase in production and a 6% increase in operating cash flow.

As one of Canada’s largest natural gas producers, Tourmaline stands to benefit greatly from the continued ramping up of LNG Canada. Global demand for North American LNG has continued strong, and the Iran war has taken out supply in the Middle East.

The Iran war fallout

Approximately one-fifth of the global LNG supply is produced by state-owned QatarEnergy, supplying buyers in Asia and Europe. According to Reuters, attacks have wiped out an estimated 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity for up to five years. Early in the war, QaterEnergy’s LNG facilities were hit. This has left a gaping hole and a gaping question as to when they can be repaired and operations resumed. In the meantime, there’s a global shortage of LNG.

Buyers in Asia and around the world are certainly looking for new supply deals as the Middle East remains uncertain and dangerous. This means that North American LNG will increasingly be in demand.

For Tourmaline stock, the opportunity to fill in some of this lost supply is big. Tourmaline supplies U.S. LNG terminals with natural gas, and of course, LNG Canada is becoming an increasingly bigger player. In fact, the facility’s expansion is gaining momentum. The value of a politically safe and stable supply source has become more evident. While this was always an advantage for North American supply, disruptions like the Iran war remind us of this fact. Buyers are rethinking their decisions.

The monthly dividend stock that keeps giving

With Tourmaline (TOU) stock currently trading at approximately $61.00, this means that TOU stock is currently yielding 3.3%. This dividend yield is definitely a healthy one. But it’s also one that could prove to be understated. You see, the company has a policy to pay out 100% of its free cash flow in dividends. In years past, this has shown up through the payment of special dividends, which have been quite sizable in the good times.

The bottom line

TOU stock is one of the best monthly dividend stocks in Canada today. This is due to both its company-specific strengths and the macro backdrop of the energy sector. Yet, Tourmaline’s stock price has remained stuck at roughly $60. Consider buying it for reliable and growing monthly income.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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