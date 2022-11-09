Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio

2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio

These two reliable Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks will help you minimize risks to your portfolio.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

The stock market in Canada has seen a sharp correction in the last few months. After witnessing a more than 10% value erosion in the last seven months, the TSX Composite Index currently trades with 7.4% year-to-date losses. High inflation, growing geopolitical tensions after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and rapidly rising interest rates are taking a toll on investors’ sentiments. In such uncertain market times, the advantage of having some blue-chip dividend stocks in your portfolio becomes more evident, which could stabilize your portfolio and reduce your overall risk profile.

In this article, I’ll talk about two of the best Canadian large-cap dividend stocks that you can buy now.

One Canadian blue-chip dividend stock from the bank sector

If you want to safeguard your portfolio from broader market uncertainties, you should consider adding a blue-chip bank stock to it that could continue to reward investors with quality dividends, even in difficult economic times. Considering that, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) could be a great stock to own for the long term. It currently has a market cap of $159.7 billion, as its stock trades at $88.46 per share with 9.3% year-to-date losses. At the current market price, TD Bank stock offers a dividend yield of around 4%.

While the COVID-19-related restrictions on physical activity affected core banking operations, a significant surge in TD Bank’s wealth management and capital markets segments helped it continue posting strong financial growth in the last couple of years. This is one of the key reasons why its total revenue jumped by 24% in five years between the fiscal years 2016 and 2021. To add optimism, the bank’s adjusted earnings surged 62% during this five-year period to $7.91 in its fiscal year 2021.

You can expect its spectacular financial growth trend to remain intact in the long term, despite short-term economic worries, as TD Bank remains focused on digital initiatives while maintaining strong risk culture.

And a blue-chip energy sector giant with safe dividends

When you’re buying stocks to hold for the long term, it’s highly recommended that you diversify your stock portfolio. Keeping that in mind, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is my second large-cap dividend stock pick right now. This energy sector giant currently has a market cap of $90.1 billion, as its stock trades at $81.62 per share after gaining 54.3% in 2022 so far. At this market price, CNQ stock has an attractive dividend yield of about 4.2%.

In the September quarter, Canadian Natural reported a 74.6% year-over-year jump in its adjusted earnings to $3.09 per share, despite the recent weakness in commodity prices. In the previous six quarters combined, its adjusted earnings more than doubled. With this, the energy company has consistently been beating analysts’ earnings estimates for the last 10 quarters — clearly reflecting the underlying strength of its diverse business model.

Apart from its strong financial growth trends in recent quarters, Canadian Natural’s flexible capital allocation, robust balance sheet, and largely predictable cash flows make it one of the best dividend stocks to buy in Canada to stabilize your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock vs. TC Energy

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy delivered strong Q3 earnings. Is one a good stock to buy today?

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stable TSX Stocks to Own in Unstable Markets

| Adam Othman

Add these two stable TSX stocks to your portfolio and hunker down for the bear market conditions this year.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Is Maxar Stock a Buy Today While Its Down 35% Since April?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Demand for satellite Earth intelligence is rising. Does it make sense to buy Maxar stock after its recent correction?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 1,167 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can earn a reliable monthly passive income of $100 in Canada.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

| Jitendra Parashar

These two beaten-down high-yield dividend stocks have the potential to multiply your money by a significant factor in the next…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $130/Month Tax Free for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

Are you looking to make steady, tax-free, passive income regardless of where the market moves? Add these stocks to your…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Trading at Buy-Now Prices

| Adam Othman

Are you looking for high-quality dividend stocks trading for a discount? Here are two TSX stocks you can add to…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Bets for Investing in TSX Energy Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

While markets have dropped 8% this year, TSX energy stocks have returned 70%.

Read more »