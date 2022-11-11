Home » Investing » Is Now the Right Time to Buy Cineplex Stock?

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Cineplex Stock?

With rapidly improving results and an increasingly diversified and stable business, Cineplex stock is looking ridiculously cheap today.

Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
movies, theatre, popcorn

Image source: Getty Images

The pandemic has been especially hard on businesses that rely on people getting together. This is why Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock has been a disaster. But today, Cineplex’s stock price is on the road to recovery, as it forges its way into the future. It’s also painfully cheap, as investors have not yet fully clued into the new, more promising environment that Cineplex finds itself in.

Here are three reasons why it’s exactly the right time to buy Cineplex stock today.

Rising from the ashes

The proof is in the pudding. After two-and-a-half years of struggling, Cineplex is showing us that its diversified business can and will thrive. Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie exhibition company and an all-around entertainment giant in the Canadian landscape. The movie exhibition business accounts for 70% of Cineplex’s revenue. Cineplex’s other businesses, such as the leisure and entertainment and media businesses, account for the remainder.

Cineplex stock price CGX

Cineplex stock has been put through the ringer in the last two years. But the value that has been uncovered is massive. What if I told you that Cineplex stock, CGX, is now trading at ridiculously depressed valuations from a long-term perspective? These valuations include a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 times next year’s expected earnings (which may be conservative).

An earnings multiple of 10 times is quite low considering that Cineplex’s business is rapidly recovering. Last quarter, revenue increased 30% and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 90%. Also, earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.43 per share compared to a big loss last year and compared to expectations for a loss of $0.17. Let’s also take 2018 earnings as an example of the long-term value that exists here. EPS in 2018 was $1.22 — Cineplex stock is trading at only eight times this earnings number.

CGX stock: Rapid growth ahead

In Cineplex’s latest quarter, results showed real strength, as they’re fast approaching pre-pandemic levels. For example, while box office results were challenging due to issues with content, box office revenue was 70% of 2019 levels. Also, Cineplex’s amusement and leisure segment, which now accounts for 20% of total revenue, is reporting record results. Revenue increased 30%, and stands at 119% of 2019, or pre-pandemic, levels. In addition to this, margins and EBITDA were very strong.

This can only lead us to one conclusion: Cineplex’s stock price is rapidly on its way higher. Thus, it’s 100% the right time to buy today.

The new Cineplex will come out stronger than ever

As I’ve touched upon earlier and in my many articles about Cineplex, this is a rapidly changing company. And it’s changing for the better. It’s now a well-diversified entertainment company with many different segments. So, its fortunes are not 100% tied to the box office. Also, within its movie exhibition business, Cineplex has also taken steps to diversify. This means showing international movies, for example. It also means offering different experiences for movie-goers. For example, VIP theatres create a new experience. For a premium-priced ticket, movie-goers get a little pampered. And Cineplex benefits from higher revenue and margins.

Also, the landscape for Cineplex is changing rapidly. While streaming services were once thought to be the death of Cineplex, the truth is actually proving to be quite different. All involved seem to have realized that one will not really replace the other — they should instead work together for their mutual benefit. Evidence of this came a little while ago in Cineplex’s agreement with Netflix and the theatrical release of Netflix’s movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The theatrical window will be short, but this is a very important step nonetheless.

According to Cineplex’s chief executive officer (CEO), it reflects the fact that streaming companies have released that the attempt to shorten theatrical windows and focus on subscriber base does not provide a competitive return. A theatrical release is valuable, as exhibition drives marketing, awareness, and interest. As Cineplex’s CEO so nicely put it, “it’s the engine that drives the train for content producers.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of Cineplex Inc. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC. and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

If you want reliable and safe dividend income, you need look no further than top dividend stocks Fortis and Altagas.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Here’s an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

| Tony Dong

These three ETFs offer yields above 4% with very low risk for passive income investments.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 1,017 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock is the perfect choice for investors who need cash coming in every single month for life.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

| Tony Dong

Passive investing is a great way to grow your portfolio without doing any work.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have made some long-term investors rich.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks that could help you grow your TFSA wealth in the long…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian growth stocks such as Well Health and Cargojet are top bets for equity investors in Q4 of 2022.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Investing

Better Buy: Fortis Stock or Hydro One

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) or Hydro One (TSX:H) are safe dividend stocks for Canadians to buy ahead of a downturn.

Read more »