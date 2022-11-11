Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

Are you a new investor eager to get your foot in the market? Here are two growth stocks you can start with!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

As a new investor, it could be difficult to pick the right stocks for your portfolio. A lot of the traditional advice tells new investors to stay away from growth stocks, because they can be much harder to assess. For those that are unfamiliar, growth stocks are simply companies that appear to be growing at a faster rate than the average company in their industry. This leaves the classification of a growth stock up for interpretation, depending on how an investor would like to quantify that growth.

In my opinion, new investors could certainly consider adding growth stocks to their portfolio. However, I believe they should keep that type of asset as a smaller proportion of their overall stock portfolio. This is because growth stocks tend to be more volatile than dividend stocks, for example. This volatility could cause new investors to become uneasy if the majority of their portfolio is composed of growth stocks. In addition, new investors should look for blue-chip stocks with growth characteristics.

In this article, I’ll discuss two growth stocks that new investors should consider buying today.

Buy this amazing tech company

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is the first growth stock that new investors should consider buying today. This company has made a name for itself over the past 16 years as one of the most consistent stocks on the TSX. In fact, since its initial price offering in 2006, Constellation Software stock has gained more than 10,700%! That represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 33%.

Led by its founder and chief executive officer Mark Leonard, Constellation Software acquires and manages vertical market software (VMS) businesses. Historically, this company has focused on small- and medium-sized businesses. Since its inception, Constellation Software has proven that it has the ability to identify strong businesses and build them into exceptional business units.

In 2021, the company announced that it would finally start targeting large VMS companies. I believe that could help Constellation Software continue growing into an industry leader over the coming decade. In my opinion, as long as Mark Leonard continues to lead this company, Constellation Software is a no-brainer growth stock for your portfolio.

A financial company for your portfolio

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A) is the second growth stock that new investors should consider buying today. This is an interesting entry for this article, because I think a lot of investors don’t see Brookfield as a growth stock. However, I strongly believe that it is. Brookfield operates a portfolio consisting of more than US$750 billion of assets under management.

What’s even more impressive than the size of its portfolio is how fast Brookfield’s portfolio has grown. Over the past four years, Brookfield’s portfolio has grown at a CAGR of more than 24%. That means, if it can continue this pace, Brookfield could boast an asset portfolio totaling more than US$1 trillion in just a couple of years. Led by famed executive Bruce Flatt, Brookfield appears to be one of the most well-run companies on the TSX. This steady and reliable compounder of wealth should feature in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: How to Turn a $20K TFSA or RRSP Into $6 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to bolster your TFSA or RRSP, then buy up this safe stock and hold it for decades.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields You’ll Regret Not Buying at Today’s Prices 

| Puja Tayal

Bear markets offer attractive dividend stocks at unbelievable discounts. It is an offer you can’t refuse.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Here’s an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

| Tony Dong

These three ETFs offer yields above 4% with very low risk for passive income investments.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

| Tony Dong

Passive investing is a great way to grow your portfolio without doing any work.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 “Forever” Stocks That I Don’t Worry About Owning, No Matter What the Market Does

| Kay Ng

You can build durable wealth and receive decent dividend income while owning these "forever" stocks. Your downside is well looked…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are the perfect buys if you want companies that not only do well now, but offer a…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis is a Buy, Even When the Market Dips

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy when the market dips? Here’s why Fortis can add stability to any well-diversified…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks Experts Recommend Ahead of a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks can provide protection should Canadians enter a recession in 2023, and the reasons are clear.

Read more »