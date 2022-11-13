Home » Investing » 2 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

2 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

These two ETFs can help retirees obtain a steady stream of investment income.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

The dominant consideration for retirees living off their investment portfolios is ensuring a safe withdrawal rate. This is how much a retiree can pull from their accounts every year without depleting their portfolio prematurely, with an often-cited rule being 4%.

Even with the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), the unfortunate reality is that some retirees will have to supplement their retirement income with part-time work. To avoid this, Canadians should start saving and investing as early as possible in a diversified portfolio of stocks.

For those who are retired, there are alternatives to selling part of your investment portfolio for income. Today, I’ll be highlighting two income-oriented exchange-traded funds, or ETFs that yield over 5% a year. Both are designed with consistent monthly income needs in mind. Please note that we at the Fool do not recommend putting such a large sum into just one or two stocks. We prefer a diversified portfolio. These are just examples to show the benefits of investing in ETFs.

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) offers investors a much higher yield than regular dividend stocks via the use of covered calls. These are options that sell the potential future upside of a stock in exchange for an immediate cash premium.

ZWC manages to achieve a current annualized distribution yield of 6.86% thanks to its dual-strategy. First, the ETF holds 35 Canadian blue-chip, dividend paying stocks, mostly from the financial and energy sectors. Then the ETF sells call options periodically to enhance that income.

In terms of fees, ZWC costs a management expense ratio of 0.72%. This is the annual fee deducted from your overall investment over time. If you invested $1,000,000 in ZWC, you could expect to pay $7,200 in fees per year but also receive $68,600 in distributions, which is enough for retirement income.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

Some investors might not like derivative-based strategies like covered calls, and that’s OK. Covered calls might provide income, but they can cause funds to underperform their vanilla counterparts during bull markets. A good alternative here is iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSX:FIE).

FIE holds a variety of different assets from the Canadian financial sector — a historically well-performing part of the overall TSX. The ETF produces a 7.31% annualized distribution yield by targeting financial sector dividend stocks, preferred shares, and corporate bonds.

Compared to ZWC, FIE has greater sensitivity to changes in interest rates and is less diversified due to its concentration in the financial sector. Its management expense ratio is also higher at 0.84%. If you invested $1,000,000 in FIE, you’d pay $8,400 in fees and receive $73,100 in distributions annually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $112/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s an amazing TSX dividend stock that could help you earn $112 in monthly passive income without requiring huge investments.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Investing

2 Streaming Stocks I’d Buy and 1 I’d Sell

| Andrew Button

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is one streaming stock I'd definitely sell.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

How Stock Investors Can Prepare for a Housing Market Correction in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Summit Industrial REIT is a good bet for investors looking to gain access to Canada's real estate market in 2022.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Be in 5 Years?

| Robin Brown

Enbridge is one of Canada's most dominant dividend stocks. What are its prospects for the coming five years?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Investors seeking reliable monthly passive income can rely on these TSX dividend stocks and earn attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

5 Things to Know About Enbridge Stock in November

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge looks attractive after the pullback. Here's why it might be a good time to buy ENB stock.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Quality Dividend Stocks Yielding +4%

| Kay Ng

Better protect your principal and still get decent total returns in the long run with these quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid to Wait: 2 Top Commodity Dividend Stocks to Ride Out 2023

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another commodity stock could help fatten your portfolio.

Read more »