Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

Investors seeking reliable monthly passive income can rely on these TSX dividend stocks and earn attractive monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Stocks are an attractive avenue to earn regular monthly passive income. Though the uncertain economic outlook poses challenges, the payouts of several high-quality TSX stocks remain immune to the market conditions, implying one can easily rely on them to boost their monthly passive income. So, for investors looking for quality monthly dividend stocks, here are my top three recommendations.

Keyera

Companies operating in the energy sector are famous for their dividend payouts, and Keyera (TSX:KEY) is one among them. It operates an integrated energy infrastructure business and has a solid history of enhancing shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. 

For example, Keyera has increased its dividend at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7% since 2008. Currently, it pays a monthly dividend of $0.16 a share, translating into an attractive yield of 6.6%

Keyera’s higher dividend payouts are driven by its growing DCF (distributable cash flow) per share. It’s worth highlighting that Keyera’s DCF/share grew at a CAGR of 8% since 2008, led by low-risk, fee-for-service energy infrastructure assets. Its assets have high utilization levels and generate ample cash to fund its dividend payouts and growth initiatives. 

For the future, Keyera’s management is confident about growing its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) at a CAGR of 6-7% (through 2025). Its growing adjusted EBITDA will drive DCF growth and dividend payments. Also, its strong balance sheet and low leverage will likely support its growth. 

Keyera’s solid monthly dividend payment history, high yield, EBITDA growth, and a sustainable payout ratio of 50-70% of DCF make it an attractive bet to generate consistent passive income. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

While creating a passive-income portfolio, investors should consider adding a few high-quality REITs (real estate investment trusts). They aim to boost unitholders’ returns through their high payout ratios. While investors have multiple investment options, I am bullish on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) for its defensive portfolio and high-quality tenant base.

NorthWest Healthcare’s diversified portfolio of healthcare-focused assets and government-supported tenants (approximately 80% of its tenants are with government funding) support its cash flows and payouts. Further, a high occupancy rate (about 97%), a long-weighted average lease term (about 14 years), and inflation-indexed rents (about 82% of rents have protection against inflation) add stability to its payouts. 

Besides its solid fundamentals, NorthWest Healthcare’s focus on the U.S. expansion, solid developmental pipeline, and accretive acquisitions will likely accelerate its growth and support future payouts. Its monthly payouts of $0.067 a share reflect a stellar annual yield of 7.3%, making it an attractive investment for passive-income seekers. 

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is another reliable stock for passive-income investors seeking monthly payouts. It owns an energy infrastructure business supported by highly contracted assets. Thanks to its highly contracted assets, Pembina generates strong fee-based cash flows, which easily cover its payouts.

Pembina has maintained and grown its dividend since 1998. Further, Pembina’s dividend grew at a CAGR of 5%. Also, its payout ratio of 75% of fee-based distributable cash flows is sustainable in the long term. 

Looking ahead, its highly contracted assets, growing fee-based cash flows, and benefits from assets placed into service will enable Pembina to consistently enhance shareholders’ returns. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.217, translating into a dividend yield of 5.7%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KEYERA CORP, NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS, and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Beat the Market With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can look to beat the market with Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H), one of the most dependable dividend stocks…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $112/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s an amazing TSX dividend stock that could help you earn $112 in monthly passive income without requiring huge investments.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

How Stock Investors Can Prepare for a Housing Market Correction in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Summit Industrial REIT is a good bet for investors looking to gain access to Canada's real estate market in 2022.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Quality Dividend Stocks Yielding +4%

| Kay Ng

Better protect your principal and still get decent total returns in the long run with these quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid to Wait: 2 Top Commodity Dividend Stocks to Ride Out 2023

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another commodity stock could help fatten your portfolio.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Less Than 3 Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

If you’re looking to double your money but also to make a little income, Peyto and Aecon stock are two…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings 

| Puja Tayal

You can retire with $1 million if you are disciplined and consistent. Here are three ways to grow your $100,000…

Read more »