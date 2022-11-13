Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Get Passive Income of $112/Month With This TSX Stock

Get Passive Income of $112/Month With This TSX Stock

Here’s an amazing TSX dividend stock that could help you earn $112 in monthly passive income without requiring huge investments.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Growing macroeconomic concerns have driven the TSX Composite downward in 2022. As a result, the main Canadian market benchmark has lost more than 10% of its value in the last seven months. Rising inflationary pressures and the possibility of a looming recession are haunting not only businesses but also end consumers.

Earn $112 in monthly passive income in Canada

In such a challenging economic environment, everyone wishes to have a reliable source of monthly passive income that could help reduce the inflationary pressure at home to some extent. Thankfully, many fundamentally strong TSX dividend stocks can allow you to easily earn monthly passive income, even in difficult economic times. Interestingly, most such stocks have seen a sharp correction in the last few months, making their dividend yields look even more attractive.

Let’s talk about one such dividend stock in Canada that you can buy right now to earn $112 in passive income each month without investing a huge sum of money into it.

A top TSX dividend stock to buy now

While nearly all key sectors have faced the heat of the market pullback in 2022, the real estate sector is the third worst affected sector in Canada right now after healthcare and technology. After the recent selloff in the shares of the monthly dividend-paying REITs (real estate investment trusts), I find Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) worth buying on the dip to hold for the long term. This Toronto headquartered REIT has a market cap of $3.3 billion at the moment, as its stock trades with massive 41% year-to-date losses at $25.96 per share.

As the COVID-19 pandemic badly affected the entire real estate industry, Allied’s earnings growth remained negative in the last couple of years. In 2021, its adjusted earnings fell by 13.4% year over year to $3.48 per share after posting a much worse 28% decline in the previous year. On the positive side, the company continues to maintain a positive rental revenue-growth trend.

It’s important to note that Allied Properties primarily focuses on distinctive urban workspaces in large cities across Canada apart from urban data centres in Toronto. Given an expected sharp recovery in demand for such workspaces in the near term and its focus future development pipeline, you could expect Allied’s earnings growth to turn back positive in the coming quarters, which should help its stock stage a sharp recovery. Based on these expectations, I find this monthly dividend stock undervalued after its recent declines.

Bottom line

To give you an idea about its track record of dividend increases, Allied’s dividend per share has been rising for seven years in a row, including in 2022. At the current market price, this TSX monthly dividend stock offers an attractive annual yield of 6.7%.

If you’re a conservative investor, you should always try to minimize risks by diversifying your portfolio. But if you can invest about $20,000 in Allied Properties REIT right now, its reliable dividends could help you easily earn $112 in monthly passive income apart from the returns you can expect to receive when its share price appreciate in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

How Stock Investors Can Prepare for a Housing Market Correction in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Summit Industrial REIT is a good bet for investors looking to gain access to Canada's real estate market in 2022.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Investors seeking reliable monthly passive income can rely on these TSX dividend stocks and earn attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Quality Dividend Stocks Yielding +4%

| Kay Ng

Better protect your principal and still get decent total returns in the long run with these quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid to Wait: 2 Top Commodity Dividend Stocks to Ride Out 2023

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another commodity stock could help fatten your portfolio.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Less Than 3 Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

If you’re looking to double your money but also to make a little income, Peyto and Aecon stock are two…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings 

| Puja Tayal

You can retire with $1 million if you are disciplined and consistent. Here are three ways to grow your $100,000…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

5 Smart Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some outsized passive monthly income? Here are five dividend stocks that could give you a reliable…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 4% Yield) to Buy in December

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can purchase beaten-down, dividend-paying stocks on the TSX such as Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Read more »