Home » Investing » 3 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making

3 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making

Many robust dividend stocks fly under Canadian investors’ radars, because they aren’t considered Aristocrats yet.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian benchmark for a stock to become a Dividend Aristocrat is relatively modest; it takes five years of consecutive dividend growth. That’s why we have over 90 aristocrats. The list would shrink quite a bit if we adopted the same benchmark as our neighbors south of the border (it takes a stock 25 years of consecutive growth to become an Aristocrat).

And even though the aristocratic pool is sizeable enough, you don’t necessarily have to limit yourself to it if you are looking for safe dividend stocks.

There are plenty of underrated dividend stocks that are Aristocrats in the making, and at least three of them should be on your radar right now.

A royalties stock

There is a decent number of Aristocrats among the energy stocks in Canada as well as companies like Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) that are on their way to that elite club. The company has been growing its payout for three consecutive years and has raised it seven times since 2020.

However, this recommendation should be taken with a small grain of salt, as it also slashed its payouts quite hard in 2020, when the energy sector wasn’t doing very well.

It has a different business model than what you might be used to in Canada’s energy sector. The company generates revenue royalties associated with its oil and gas properties across North America.

It has a massive portfolio — 6.4 million gross acres in the country, 0.9 million in the U.S., and an interest in over 15,000 wells (production stage). The client portfolio is just as impressive with 350 different industry operators.   

An equity partnership stock

Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN) is a Calgary-based company that invests in financially distressed businesses and takes on a non-controlling stake. This allows the original business owners to get the financial assistance they need to survive without giving up control.

Since it doesn’t assume control of the businesses it partners with, Alaris maintains the safety of its investments via a stringent selection criterion and diversity.

The company has a portfolio of 18 partners right now, including businesses like plastic surgery, home equity loans, IT consulting, digital marketing, etc.

The chances for this company to become an Aristocrat are pretty strong. It has grown its payout twice since 2020; if the pattern continues, it might become an Aristocrat in a few years. It’s a strong dividend pick, with a 7.6% yield and a safe payout ratio.

A mortgage lender

If you are looking for an even more generous dividend stock than the two above, MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP) is a compelling choice. The mortgage company is currently offering a 9.5% yield. If you invest $20,000 in the company, you can expect a monthly income of about $158 using less than one-fourth of a fully-stocked TFSA.

The dividends are backed by a relatively healthy payout ratio (less than 90%). MCAN has grown its payouts consecutively since 2019 and has also issued special dividends in the past two years. It’s the closest of the three stocks to become a Dividend Aristocrat.

The portfolio includes both commercial and residential mortgages, which may prevent the company from the worst of the current housing crash, but it may suffer. We have yet to see whether this suffering will translate into dividend cuts.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in high-yield stocks that are on the verge of becoming Aristocrats (at which time, they may gain mainstream attraction) is an intelligent and easy-to-execute investing strategy. However, it can be made more prudent by taking the capital-appreciation potential of such stocks into account.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors in need of defensiveness in their portfolios should have these three utility stocks on their radar.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Down 18%, Is Fortis Stock a Buy?

| Kay Ng

Are you satisfied with a long-term return of about 9%? Then you should dig deeper into Fortis stock.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Stocks and Wait 20 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four phenomenal TSX stocks are millionaire makers because they deliver consistent returns and growing dividend income, regardless of the economic…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Beat the Market With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can look to beat the market with Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H), one of the most dependable dividend stocks…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $112/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s an amazing TSX dividend stock that could help you earn $112 in monthly passive income without requiring huge investments.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

How Stock Investors Can Prepare for a Housing Market Correction in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Summit Industrial REIT is a good bet for investors looking to gain access to Canada's real estate market in 2022.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Investors seeking reliable monthly passive income can rely on these TSX dividend stocks and earn attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »