Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in November 2022

Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in November 2022

Got $5,000? Here are three top TSX stocks to buy if you’ve got a long time horizon and you want to grow rich.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

So far, the month of November has been strong for TSX stocks. Over the past 30 days, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed 10% back over 20,000 points. It has not traded above that level since late August 2022.

It is difficult to tell if this is another bear market rally (meaning there could be more downside), or if this is new bullish momentum rising from a very challenging year. Does anyone really know?

All I can say is that history shows that stocks tend to be a very good asset class for long-term investors. Bull markets tend to rise higher and longer than bear market declines. The longer you own a stock, the higher your chances of positive return.

If you’ve got $5,000 and five or more years to invest, here are some top TSX stocks to have on your radar this November.

A top TSX income stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is one the world’s leading pure-play renewable power stocks. If you are looking for exposure to a very long-term trend, the transition to green energy is certainly one to consider. Trillions of dollars will have to be spent to match the current demand for fossil fuel energy.

Brookfield Renewables is on the forefront. It has an enviable portfolio of hydropower assets that provide very consistent earnings. Likewise, it is investing in wind, solar, battery, hydrogen, nuclear, and distributed generation projects/technologies around the world. It operates 23 gigawatts (GW) of power today. However, it has over 100 GW in its development pipeline.

After falling 11% this year, this TSX stock looks attractive with a 4.3% dividend yield. Brookfield Renewables has a great history of 6% annual dividend growth. For inflation-beating income and growth, this is an ideal stock for the long-term investor.

A top value stock

It has been a downright ugly year for Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH). This TSX stock is down 36% this year. However, if you don’t mind being a contrarian, it is a very interesting stock.

Enghouse has a long history of growing by smart acquisitions. It buys undervalued communications software businesses, fixes them up, and reaps the cash. In the past, it has re-invested its cash in more accretive acquisitions. This TSX stock was a major winner during the pandemic, but sales have been declining ever since.

Fortunately, the company has $230 million in net cash and a fortress balance sheet. A recession could present some great value-priced acquisition opportunities. Any announcement around a major acquisition could propel this stock significantly higher. At 10 times free cash flow, Enghouse stock is cheap, and it earns a nice 2.4% dividend yield while you wait.

A top TSX growth stock

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the TSX this year. It is not without reason. Despite all the economic doom and gloom, Aritzia has consistently been beating market expectations and producing strong financial/operational results.

Aritzia has become a top women’s retailer in Canada and its U.S. expansion strategy is gaining momentum. Year to date, it has grown revenues and earnings by 56% and 37%, respectively. The company has a very strong, cash-rich balance sheet, so its growth strategy is not likely to slow anytime soon.

Unfortunately, this TSX stock is not cheap. One may want to wait for any sort of pullback to add it. However, given the size of its U.S. market opportunity (plus international), there is lots of growth ahead for this well-managed stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in ARITZIA INC, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enghouse Systems Ltd. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC and Enghouse Systems Ltd. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $1,000 Into $1,200,000: Here’s How

| Tony Dong

Investing is a get-rich-slow game. Here's a possible long-term strategy to retire as a millionaire.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

More Likely to 5X First: Pet Valu or Sleep Country Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pet Valu (TSX:PET) stock and Sleep Country (TSX:ZZZ) stock both have seen growth in the last few years, but which…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $1,000 Into $1,800,000: Here’s How

| Tony Dong

The power of compounding, passive investing, and diversification can help long-term investors get rich.

Read more »

man slides
Stocks for Beginners

Bear Market: 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We could all use some safety right now, and these two TSX choices are perfect for investors seeking it out.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor eager to get your foot in the market? Here are two growth stocks you can…

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: How to Turn a $20K TFSA or RRSP Into $6 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to bolster your TFSA or RRSP, then buy up this safe stock and hold it for decades.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields You’ll Regret Not Buying at Today’s Prices 

| Puja Tayal

Bear markets offer attractive dividend stocks at unbelievable discounts. It is an offer you can’t refuse.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Here’s an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

| Tony Dong

These three ETFs offer yields above 4% with very low risk for passive income investments.

Read more »