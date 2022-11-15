Home » Investing » 2 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Be Quick to Recover

2 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Be Quick to Recover

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and TFI International (TSX:TFII) are transport stocks that look too cheap to ignore after recent turbulence.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian tech stocks have been off to the races this week, with the growth-heavy Nasdaq 100 leading the market’s upward charge going into the latter half of last week. Indeed, the hardest-hit risk-on trades (growth and tech) are likely to experience the biggest up days once inflation data comes in cool enough to justify some sort of pause on rate hikes.

Now, just because rates on the 10-year note have retreated in recent sessions does not mean it’s all clear to get back into the battered tech stocks. While they may have the means to add to their recent relief rally gains, there’s also a big chance that next month’s consumer price index report could cause a reverse effect, pushing out any possible pivot or Fed pause further out.

In this piece, we’ll look at two blue-chip transportation stocks that could continue riding higher, regardless of what ends up happening with central banks moving forward. Indeed, higher rates are bad news for any firm. But they’re that much more painful for growth companies lacking in balance sheet strength!

Without further ado, let’s check out CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and TFI International (TSX:TFII), two high-quality transportation stocks that look reasonably cheap and ready to roar higher over the next few quarters.

CN Rail

CN Rail stock retreated around 1.5% on an upbeat Friday for markets. Indeed, CN Rail is a steady railway play for all types of market environments. With the risk-on appetite and speculative tech stocks leading the rally, it’s been the defensives that many have begun to rotate out of. I think the move out of such blue chips is absurd. CN Rail is fresh off an unbelievable quarter and should be up on a day when rates are in retreat mode.

At writing, CNR stock is at $162 per share, with a 23 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. That’s not a cheap multiple. However, given inflation’s likely peak and the likelihood of a so-called Fed pause in 2023, I’d argue that the coming recession may be mild enough that markets can trend higher again.

Indeed, CN Rail is an economically sensitive firm that could really benefit from a soft landing. Down 5% from its high, CNR stock may not seem like much of a deal. But for long-term thinkers, the dividend-growth stock, with its 1.81% dividend yield, is a fair deal for one of the TSX’s best companies.

TFI International

TFI International is a trucking firm that would be a great complement for any railway. At just 10.8 times trailing P/E, TFI stock is a far cheaper bet than the rail stocks right now. Indeed, TFI’s trucking fleet may suggest a smaller economic moat than the likes of a railway. That said, TFI is an incredibly well-run company that could profit profoundly from the early innings of the next expansionary market cycle.

Indeed, rails and truckers are vital and can act as a great one-two punch to power your portfolio to the next level. With a 1.38% dividend yield, TFI stock may not be bountiful. However, it’s hard to ignore the 331% in capital gains posted over the last five years. As shares come roaring back, I think investors should give the $11.9 billion mid-cap trucker the respect it deserves.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

| Sneha Nahata

Irrespective of where the market goes, investors can earn a steady income from this Canadian TSX stock.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Investing

Algonquin Power Stock: 3 Things to Know About the Crash

| Andrew Button

Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp (TSX:AQN) stock has been going down. Here's why.

Read more »

top canadian stocks on tsx to buy november 2022
Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Amazon and Shopify are market leaders in their categories, and both are driving overall growth in the online retail market.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

| Adam Othman

Consider adding Enbridge stock to your portfolio, as it still trades below its all-time highs to capture its high-yielding dividend…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Seekers: Which of These 2 Energy Stocks is a Better Buy?

| Adam Othman

Trading at significant discounts from all-time highs, these 2 dividend stocks can be the perfect passive income assets for your…

Read more »

analyze data
Energy Stocks

Which Brookfield Utility Stock Is a Better Buy Today?

| Kay Ng

Both Brookfield utilities have beat the market in the long run. However, BIP has better price momentum. And BEP is…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Investing

2 Canadian Tech Stocks That Are Better Buys Together

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and another top tech stock may make for a great pair trade in the new year.

Read more »