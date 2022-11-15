Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy in November 2022

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy in November 2022

Top Canadian utility stocks have dropped in recent weeks. Top-quality income stocks like Fortis look like great buying opportunities today!

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks have enjoyed a solid rally in November. However, it is uncertain whether this rebound will be sustained. If your investment horizon is years or even decades, there are still some bargains to be found. Here’s three no-brainer, safe Canadian utility stocks to buy in November.

An ultra-safe Canadian utility stock to buy and hold

If you want a defensive stock that will allow you to rest easy at night, you can’t find much better than Fortis (TSX:FTS). At a price of $53.50 per share, Fortis trades with a market cap of $25.68 billion.

It is a massive, regulated utility provider in North America. The company primarily owns power/gas transmission assets. Given the consistent and essential nature of these services, Fortis produces predictable revenue streams.

In its recent third quarter, adjusted net earnings per share rose 12.5% to $0.71 per share. It also increased its quarterly dividend by 6%. That is its 49th consecutive annual dividend increase — a very impressive record. While the company may be slowing its annual dividend-growth rate to a range of 4-6%, it expects its balance sheet to improve and its dividend to become even more sustainable for the long term.

This Canadian stock has fallen over 12% in 2022. It is offering a 4.23% dividend yield, which is nicely above its average. While it is not “cheap” compared to some other utilities, its valuation is not demanding at today’s price.

A utility and midstream stock

If you don’t mind a little more risk, but a lot of potential reward, AltaGas (TSX:ALA) could be another good utility stock to buy right now. With a price of $23.80, its stock is down 5.6% in the past month and 12.85% this year.

This is a very interesting stock in the current environment. Nearly 60% of its earnings come from several natural gas utilities in the United States. These provide very consistent earnings and have larger-than-average opportunities to grow. The remainder comes from its midstream and energy export business, which, for the most part, has been very strong in recent years.

This Canadian stock had a slightly weaker-than-expected third quarter, and the stock pulled back. Today, it trades with a 4.5% dividend and an attractive forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13. AltaGas is one of the cheapest utilities and midstream businesses you can buy, so it is likely due for a price re-rating over the coming years.

A top Canadian renewable stock

Keeping the theme of utilities, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is another Canadian income stock to look at today. Northland owns both utility and renewable power projects across North America, Central America, and Europe. It has become a leader in offshore wind power development.

So far, it has had a very successful year, given strong energy pricing in Europe and robust power generation. This year, sales, operating income, and earnings per share are up 24%, 60%, and 544%, respectively. Given the energy crisis in Europe, the company is very well positioned to provide many long-term green energy solutions.

Right now, Northland operates three gigawatts of power. It expects to more than triple its generation by the end of the decade. It has plenty of growth ahead. While investors wait, they also collect a nice 3% dividend that is distributed monthly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in NORTHLAND POWER INC. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Adam Othman

After soaring to unimaginable heights, healthcare stocks are down and ripe for the taking for value-seeking investors.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $305 Tax Free Each Month for Life

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is a great tool to generate steady, tax-free income on a portfolio of top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to earn passive income for years? Here's a Dividend Aristocrat that can offer that and crazy, long-term…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Canadian Tire Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Sustained organic sales growth and religious dividend increases make Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock a retirement planner's friend.

Read more »

some canadian stocks rose
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate +$1,000 in Passive Income Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how easily you can earn over $1,000 in monthly passive income by investing in this Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making

| Adam Othman

Many robust dividend stocks fly under Canadian investors' radars, because they aren't considered Aristocrats yet.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors in need of defensiveness in their portfolios should have these three utility stocks on their radar.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Down 18%, Is Fortis Stock a Buy?

| Kay Ng

Are you satisfied with a long-term return of about 9%? Then you should dig deeper into Fortis stock.

Read more »