Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Algonquin: Should You Catch the Falling Knife?

Algonquin: Should You Catch the Falling Knife?

Algonquin stock has been anything but a stable utility stock in the last couple of months. Should you catch the falling knife?

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.

Source: Getty Images

Higher interest rates are making Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) an increasingly riskier investment. Investors saw their position lose 42% year to date. Utility stocks are mostly bought or held for their predictability and stability. Algonquin stock was anything but predictable and stable.

Since September, it has been a falling knife. Needless to say, it’s a speculative investment now. On one hand, investors must be careful about catching falling knives that could hurt their portfolios, as such stocks could be value traps. On the other hand, if AQN stock turns out to be a deep-value stock, it could deliver outsized returns for investors that jump in now and can withstand the high volatility.

Why AQN stock fell off a cliff

Initially, the utility stock had been weaker than its peers because of its higher debt levels. Though its S&P credit rating is investment grade at BBB, it’s lower than its larger peers like Fortis’s credit rating of A-. Any excessive levels of debt is seen as negative in today’s higher interest rate environment.

Furthermore, AQN stock tumbled more than 30% in a matter of two trading days. The fall occurred right after it reported its third-quarter (Q3) results. For the quarter, the company reported 26% higher in revenue but a 27% drop in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to US$0.11.

This was below expectations and management lowered its 2022 EPS estimate to US$0.66-$0.69. This implies an extended 2022 payout ratio of about 107% based on the midpoint of the estimate. So, there’s an elevated concern of a dividend cut.

Essentially, there are multiple factors that have increased the risk of a dividend cut, such as higher interest expenses and lower earnings. And again, the company has tonnes of debt on its balance sheet. Its debt-to-equity ratio is 1.98 times.

How big could the dividend cut be?

Yesterday, AQN stock closed at $10.61 per share and yields almost 9.1%.

Given Algonquin’s balance sheet with higher debt levels, it would serve the company well to reduce its dividend to help pay off higher-interest debt. A healthier payout ratio could be 60%, which would imply a payout of US$0.405 per share based on the midpoint of management’s 2022 EPS guidance. If so, it would be a dividend cut of 44%. Based on the recent closing price, it would imply a forward yield of 3.8%.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Should you catch the falling knife?

Analysts have a consensus 12-month price target of US$14 per share on the stock, which implies a discount of 43%. The market is pricing in a dividend cut.

In multiple cases, stocks have jumped after dividend cut announcements. For a more sustainable turnaround, the company would need to demonstrate improved business performance, which can come from better execution or an improved macro environment.

AQN’s third-quarter financial report stated, “Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, which is expected to continue into 2023, the company is evaluating its longer-term targets and financial expectations.” Investors should look for more details (and likely a dividend cut) in the Investor and Analyst Day that’s expected to occur in early 2023.

Higher-risk investors might consider AQN as a total-return investment. Just ensure proper asset allocation to diversify risk in your portfolio. Additionally, it would be more prudent to wait for some consolidation in the stock before buying (more) shares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has a position in Algonquin. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

| Sneha Nahata

Irrespective of where the market goes, investors can earn a steady income from this Canadian TSX stock.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Seekers: Which of These 2 Energy Stocks is a Better Buy?

| Adam Othman

Trading at significant discounts from all-time highs, these 2 dividend stocks can be the perfect passive income assets for your…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? These 3 TSX Stocks Could Get You There

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like First National (TSX:FN) can pay you cash income each and every single month!

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Safe TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for Life

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to get wealthy through your TFSA, here are three top Canadian dividend stocks to buy, hold,…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Telus Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investors could be earning a 13.5% dividend yield on TELUS stock (TSX:T) after its latest dividend raise.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy This Fall Before They Recover

| Adam Othman

Add these two high-quality TSX stocks to your portfolio while they still trade below their all-time highs to capture potentially…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Algonquin? This TSX Utility Stock Looks Far More Attractive

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you exit AQN stock?

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Everyone Is Talking About Spin Master Stock: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Spin Master stock has dropped 25% this month and is currently trading at its 20-month low.

Read more »