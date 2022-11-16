Home » Investing » Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

Are you having trouble finding a stock to add to your portfolio? Here’s the next TSX stock I’m going to buy.

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Sometimes, the best stock to buy is one you already own. That may not be the most exciting phrase to hear for some investors, but I believe it’s true. Chances are, you might not own the stock that I’ll be discussing in this article, so it could still be worth the read.

For years, I’ve followed on and written about Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A). I’ve stated many times that it’s a stock that Canadians should consider holding in their portfolios because of its long history of success and its positioning within the Canadian economy. I finally added Brookfield Asset Management into my portfolio recently, and I think it’ll continue to be the next TSX stock that I buy.

What makes Brookfield Asset Management a good investment?

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world. Directly or through its subsidiaries, this company has exposure to the infrastructure, insurance, real estate, renewable utility, and private equity markets. All considered, its portfolio consists of more than US$750 billion of assets under management.

Over the past four years, Brookfield Asset Management’s portfolio has grown at a compound annual growth rate of more than 24%. If it can continue to grow at that pace, we could see its Brookfield Asset Management’s portfolio surpass the US$1 trillion mark within the next couple of years.

One of the biggest factors in determining whether it can achieve that mark is the execution by its management team. If I had to make a guess, I’d say the company has a good chance of making it work. Brookfield Asset Management is led by its chief executive officer (CEO) Bruce Flatt. He is often referred to as “Canada’s Warren Buffett” and is recognized as a leading investor in the real asset space. With one of the most respected executives leading the way, I think Brookfield Asset Management could continue to grow quickly over the coming years.

Thinking about asset allocation

I think Brookfield Asset Management is a very versatile stock. By that, I mean that it could hold several roles in your portfolio. First, investors could treat this stock as a foundational position in their portfolio. If you’re starting a new portfolio and are looking to hold about 10 to 15 stocks, I would be comfortable allocating at least 10% of that portfolio towards this stock.

At a market cap of more than $100 billion, Brookfield is a very well-established company. Its diversified portfolio could help provide its business with great stability over the long term. Investors should note that Brookfield Asset Management has a five-year beta of 1.38. That means that it’s slightly more volatile than the broader market (beta of 1). However, over the past 27 years, it’s very hard to ignore the success that this company has experienced. I believe it could be a winner for many years to come.

Foolish takeaway

If you’re looking for a solid blue-chip stock, then Brookfield Asset Management is a company you should look at today. It’s a leader within its industry, and the company is led by an impressive CEO. I believe this is a stock that new and experienced investors should heavily consider buying today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

3 Safe Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are tonnes of what could be considered safe stocks out there, but to me, these three are the best…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Downturn

| Kay Ng

Market downturns are opportunities to add to solid dividend stocks for potentially higher long-term returns.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of Canadian inflation and U.S. retail sales reports is likely to give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $2,000 in 2 Stocks and Get $3,000 in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Can an investment in stocks now boost your passive income by 1.5x? Here is a dividend reinvestment strategy that can…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 15

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile today, as investors keep their eyes fixed on tomorrow’s Canadian inflation and U.S. retail sales…

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

November 2022: Is it Better to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

| Tony Dong

Time in the market always beats timing the market. Diversify and stay the course.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

3 AI Stocks That are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These AI stocks may be trading at deep discounts but they offer investors high-growth potential.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Why I Own Enbridge Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some investments are just too hard to ignore, and that’s why I own Enbridge stock and you should, too.

Read more »