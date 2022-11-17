Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks With Yields That Keep on Growing

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks With Yields That Keep on Growing

Here’s why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two dividend-growth stocks that I think are worth buying and holding for the long term.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks can provide investors with an excellent mix of capital-appreciation upside and income. For those seeking this investment mix, such companies are highly recommended right now. Specifically, dividend-growth stocks (those that continue to hike their dividend distributions) are ones I think are worth considering.

That’s because fixed-income securities such as bonds now provide a reasonable alternative. Investors can get a 4% yield on a risk-free investment. Thus, it’s hard to argue as to why investors may want to put money to work in a market that’s headed lower, with these kinds of attractive returns.

That said, many dividend-growth stocks provide increased yields over time. Most bonds don’t offer that. Thus, as inflation-beating investments, here are two of the top dividend growers I think are worth buying right now.

Top dividend growth stocks to buy: Fortis 

My list of dividend-growth stocks to buy has to start with Fortis (TSX:FTS). For one, this company’s track record in hiking its dividend over time is incredible. For 48 consecutive years, Fortis has raised its distribution, in good times and bad. Thus, with a potential recession looming, this is among the safest stocks investors can buy for growing income over time.

Canada’s premier gas and electricity utility holding company, Fortis has a robust business model providing extremely stable cash flows. These growing cash flows have resulted in a 6% average increase in the company’s distribution in recent years. In fact, the company announced that the latest 6% hike will be payable to shareholders on Dec. 1. Thus, despite yielding “only” 4.3%, this is an option that’s preferable to bonds for long-term investors, in my view.

Enbridge

I have been bullish on Enbridge (TSX:ENB) for quite some time now, but there are many reasons why. Enbridge is the perfect example of dividend growth being more important than actual yield. This is a company that’s consistently raised its dividend over time and happens to be a Dividend King. Thus, in terms of historical performance, this pipeline and energy infrastructure player provides a lot to like.

Additionally, on a current yield basis, this is among the best high-yielding stocks in the market. Enbridge’s yield is high at 6.4%. (That’s a bond-beating yield, for sure.) And if the company continues to increase its distribution over time, investors can lock in an even higher future yield.

Additionally, as time progresses and energy infrastructure stocks are more fairly valued, I think Enbridge should offer nice price appreciation as well. This yield may not last, with investors buying in to capture such an impressive return. Thus, I think the capital-appreciation/dividend-growth mix with this stock is among the best in the market.

I expect Enbridge to grow its dividend around 3% per year for the foreseeable future. The company has said it’s committed to paying down debt and improving its balance sheet. I like that, and this stock ticks all the boxes as a long-term investment in my books.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now is a wise time to think about building a passive-income stream. Here are three dividend stocks to have on…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $300/Month With This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to earn recurring passive income? Consider investing in this TSX stock, and you could get passive income…

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in Real Estate Stocks Right Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This is the best time to invest in passive income opportunities in Canadian real estate stocks like CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN)

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income in 2023 to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

| Aditya Raghunath

Supplement your CPP and OAS payout by creating a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks trading on the TSX in 2023.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

CRA: 2 CPP Changes Canadian Investors Need to Know for 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can use the CPP tax credit to buy blue-chip TSX stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management in…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders with reliable dividends look attractive in the current environment.

Read more »

some canadian stocks rose
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 and Get $500/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to invest in stocks to get passive income? For that, you need smart diversification. Here’s how to…

Read more »