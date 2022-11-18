Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Safer Than Gold: 3 Ways to Protect the Downside of Your Portfolio

Safer Than Gold: 3 Ways to Protect the Downside of Your Portfolio

You can protect the downside of your portfolio by planning ahead with low-risk (potentially dividend) holdings.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock market

Image source: Getty Images

Any investor living through the financial market price action this year knows the importance of protecting the downside of one’s investment portfolio. Rising interest rates have triggered a sell-off in stocks and bonds. And more rate hikes are likely ahead. Here are some ways that may help you better protect the downside of your portfolio.

XIU Chart

XIU data by YCharts

Portfolio diversification

Portfolio diversification – aiming to hold assets with little correlation amongst them – can reduce downside risk. For example, you might have assets allocated to guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), bonds, stocks, real estate (such as your home), and gold with different betas, a relative measure of risk. A low beta under 1 of, say, bonds or utility stocks would offset the high beta above 1 of, say, REITs.

Within your stock portfolio, you could diversify across quality names in different sectors such as tech stocks, real estate stocks like real estate investment trusts (REITs), and utilities.

For gold exposure, instead of holding the bullion, investing in precious metals streamers or royalty companies could lead to better results.

For example, Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) has partnered with operators like Glencore, Teck Resources, and Barrick Gold, helping them finance exploration projects and in return receive precious metal royalties or streams.

Because Franco-Nevada doesn’t explore or operate any mines, it has limited exposure to the cost of inflation. FNV stock also provides a dividend. It has increased its dividend for about 14 years with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 11.5%.

Its business model dictates high margins and free cash flow generation. For the trailing 12 months (TTM), FNV reported net income of US$756.5 million with a high net margin of 57%. Its free cash flow generation was US$963.5 million.

Low-beta stocks

Low-beta or low-volatility stocks can also help protect your downside. Focus on businesses that have durable and stable earnings. For example, as a regulated utility, Emera (TSX:EMA) stock provides reliable earnings. It’s a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 7%. According to Yahoo Finance, its recent beta is 0.26, which is way lower than the market’s beta of 1.0.

Emera has total assets of approximately $34 billion. Through 2025, it has an $8-9 billion capital plan to grow its rate base by 7-8%. Management believes it can support dividend growth of 4-5% per year in the period.

According to the 12-month analyst consensus price target, the stock is 12% undervalued. At $51.25 per share, its dividend yields 5.4%. Combining its yield and dividend growth prospects, the stock can potentially deliver total returns of about 10% through 2025 without any valuation expansion.

Valuation

By aiming to buy stocks at discounts, investors can further protect the downside of their investment portfolios. The tricky part is that stock valuations change all the time. For example, when a business does well, the valuation of the underlying stock can expand resulting in a higher stock price. Conversely, rising interest rates compress stock valuations, as we’ve seen this year.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Smart investors first plan out a solid portfolio that’s diversified across quality businesses, including a meaningful percentage in low-beta, dividend stocks that have stable and durable earnings growth. More conservative investors would have a higher percentage. Then, aim to buy the stocks on your watch list when they’re trading at discounts. Doing the above should greatly protect the downside of your overall portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EMERA INCORPORATED. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Shopify vs. Constellation Software Stock

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stocks are looking incredibly cheap amid the 2022 bear market.

Read more »

a person searches for information on the internet
Stocks for Beginners

5 Things to Know About Nutrien Stock in November 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NTR stock?

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $100,000: Here’s How

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn $100,000 from stock market investing? Here are three simple rules to earn 10-fold returns on…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for cheap Canadian stocks to buy before the next big rally? Her are three top stocks that…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain TSX Stocks Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

| Puja Tayal

Buy when others are selling. It’s time to act and buy two bargain stocks trading near their 52-week lows after…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

1 Solid TSX Stock I’d Sink Every Cent I Can Into

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While you should never put all your cash in one place, every cent you can spare should arguably go towards…

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

3 of Investors’ Worst Fears (and How to Avoid Them)

| Kay Ng

Investors should invest by a set a carefully thought out rules so as to avoid losing money and experiencing income…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

4 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

If I were looking for TSX stocks to simply buy and hold forever, here are four I’d consider today.

Read more »