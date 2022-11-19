Home » Investing » 3 Super-Cheap TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

3 Super-Cheap TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are three top undervalued TSX energy stocks to play the next leg of the crude oil rally.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

This year has been the third in line for energy stocks to outperform broader markets. As oil prices continue to remain elevated, and, given the geopolitical tensions, TSX energy stocks could continue their growth streak next year as well. So, here are some of the top undervalued TSX energy stocks to play the next leg of the crude oil rally.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) stock faced investors’ ire last week when it paused its buyback plan due to Europe’s windfall taxes. However, it is one of the most undervalued energy names among peers. VET stock has returned 80% this year and 850% since the pandemic.

VET stock is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of 35% compared to peers’ average of 16%. The large difference could be due to its steep free cash flow growth, driven by assets in Europe.

Vermilion is a $4.5 billion energy producer with assets in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Gas prices in Europe skyrocketed this year amid the notorious energy crisis. Vermilion saw stellar earnings growth due to its large exposure to European assets.

Vermilion estimates the windfall taxes could cost around $700 million collectively in the next two years. However, its free cash flows and improving balance sheet make it look strong for 2023.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) is another name that looks attractively valued even after doubling in 2022. It is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of 25%, indicating a big discount compared to peers. On the earnings front, the stock is trading four times its earnings, suggesting a decent upside going forward.

Baytex has been on fire and has seen remarkable free cash flow growth this year. The excess cash made its way to debt repayments and shareholder returns. Notably, Baytex plans to increase its output next year from one of the most lucrative Clearwater oil areas, which will likely fetch superior profit margins.

Baytex will mainly rely on share buybacks for its excess shareholder return. According to the company guidance, at West Texas Intermediate oil of US$90 a barrel, Baytex will earn total free cash flows of $4 billion through 2026, of which $2.4 billion will be returned to shareholders.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock has soared a notable 55% this year, which is in line with its peers. Note that CNQ stock does not look significantly cheap compared to peers. It is trading eight times its earnings, largely like its peers. It is trading at a free cash flow yield of 16%; again, that’s in line with the industry average.

CNQ will likely continue to create decent shareholder value next year as well due to its strong earnings visibility and reliable dividends. It currently yields 4.3% and has increased its dividend for the last 23 consecutive years. In 2022 so far, CNQ has returned approximately $10 billion to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

Thanks to surging cash flows, Canadian Natural aggressively repaid debt, which notably strengthened its balance sheet. For next year as well, the company estimates continuing deleveraging and strong shareholder returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and VERMILION ENERGY INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued weakness in crude oil prices could take TSX energy stocks lower today.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Stock Loses 30% in 2 Days: Is the Market Overreacting?

| Puja Tayal

A 30% dip is not new in 2022, but it was the first time happening to a utility stock. Is…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Energy Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Emera Inc. (TSX:EMA) stock clocked 16 years of consistent dividend growth in 2022, and could reward investors with more passive…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks to Hedge Your TFSA in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock could be great hedges for oil-light TFSA investors.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Natural Resources is a top TSX stock that has delivered stellar gains to long-term investors. Let's see why CNQ…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 17

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks might remain choppy in the near term, as investors look forward to more clues about the inflationary trends.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how dividend-paying energy stocks on the TSX such as Enbridge can help retirees create an alternate income stream.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

1 TSX Energy Stock (With a Monthly Dividend) to Buy Before 2022 Runs Out

| Aditya Raghunath

Pembina Pipeline is an energy stock on the TSX that pays investors a monthly growing dividend. Is PPL stock a…

Read more »