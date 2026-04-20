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The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

Hitting the $109,000 TFSA milestone isn’t about perfection, it’s about building consistent habits that make tax-free income possible.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The $109,000 room is a useful benchmark, but most Canadians are far below it and that’s normal.
  • Finding your real contribution room and automating deposits matters more than trying to max it in one shot.
  • Enbridge can help a TFSA compound with a growing dividend and steady cash flow, despite regulation and capital-spending risks.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) milestone should do more than look nice on paper. It should reflect progress, flexibility, and a portfolio that actually suits your life. For some Canadians, that means simply using the account every year. For others, it means building enough room for tax-free dividend income, long-term growth, or a future emergency fund. The best milestone isn’t just a big number. It’s a sign you built good habits and let time do some of the heavy lifting.

man in bowtie poses with abacus

Source: Getty Images

A headline number

In 2026, the headline TFSA number is $109,000. That’s the full cumulative contribution room available to someone who was 18 or older in 2009 and has stayed eligible ever since. It’s a fun benchmark, but it’s also a reality check. Plenty of Canadians haven’t maxed out every year, and that’s more normal than social media makes it seem. The point of the milestone isn’t perfection. It’s knowing what’s possible.

The gap between the milestone and real life looks pretty wide. CRA’s latest TFSA statistics for the 2023 contribution year show the average fair market value per individual at $33,534. Statistics Canada also reported that median TFSA contributions across income groups clustered around $6,000 to $6,500, which suggests many Canadians use the account, but not always to the maximum. So if you’re below $109,000, you’re hardly alone.

Catching up starts with a calmer approach than most people expect. First, find your actual room instead of guessing. Then automate contributions, even if the amount feels modest. A TFSA doesn’t demand heroic moves. It rewards consistency. Add tax refunds, bonus cash, or a few hundred dollars from a trimmed budget, and the balance can move faster than you think. The milestone matters, but the habit matters more.

Consider ENB

That’s where Enbridge (TSX:ENB) fits nicely. Enbridge stock is one of those giant Canadian infrastructure names that rarely needs an introduction, yet it keeps finding new ways to stay relevant. It operates liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission, gas utilities, and a growing renewables business. Over the last year, it kept building out its growth story, including more Mainline investment plans, gas transmission projects, and a backlog that climbed to $39 billion by early 2026.

The latest numbers were solid. For 2025, Enbridge reported record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $20 billion, up 7% year over year, and record distributable cash flow of $12.5 billion, up 4%. It also reaffirmed 2026 guidance for EBITDA of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion and distributed cash flow (DCF) per share of $5.70 to $6.10. On the valuation side, the stock traded around $74 at writing and carried a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) near 23. That’s not screamingly cheap, but it still looks reasonable for a business with this kind of scale and cash flow visibility.

Income investors will probably like the dividend story most. Enbridge stock lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.97 per share for 2026, or $3.88 annualized, marking its 31st straight annual increase. At roughly $74 per share, that points to a yield a little above 5.2%. Add in a backlog with about $8 billion expected to enter service in 2026, and you’ve got a stock that can help TFSA investors play both offence and defence. The risk, of course, is that Enbridge stock still faces regulation, heavy capital needs, and the usual energy-sector headlines. Even so, it remains one of the steadier choices on the TSX for investors trying to build tax-free income over time. In fact, here’s what even half of that $109,000 can bring in at $54,500.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$74.20734$3.88$2,847.92Quarterly$54,462.80

Bottom line

So, how do you stack up against the $109,000 TFSA milestone? Maybe you’re already there. Maybe you’re miles away. Either way, don’t treat the number like a verdict. Treat it like a target. A strong TFSA grows through steady contributions and durable holdings, and Enbridge stock still looks like the kind of stock that can support that journey without demanding too much drama along the way.

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