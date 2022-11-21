Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA: Invest $100,000 and Get $559/Month in Passive Income

TFSA: Invest $100,000 and Get $559/Month in Passive Income

Thanks to rising interest rates that have depressed stock valuations, investors can now earn more tax-free passive income in their TFSAs.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Wouldn’t it be nice to sit back and earn passive income without you having to lift a finger? Oh, and you pay no tax on top of that! It’s achievable through investing in solid dividend stocks in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Here’s an example. By investing $100,000 equally across the following three stocks in your TFSA, you can get income of just over $6,713 per year or just over $559 per month. Please note that we at the Fool prefer a more diversified portfolio and don’t recommend putting such a large sum into only three stocks.

BNS stock

The big Canadian bank stocks are reliable passive-income investments. Currently, among its peers, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock is the most depressed and also provides the highest yield of approximately 6%

Its valuation is more depressed, because it’s exposed to higher-risk (but potentially higher-growth) markets like Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. We’re in a high inflation and higher interest rate environment. A recession is also just around the corner, including an expectation of one in Canada next year.

For a potential outcome of the looming recession, we can review the past. In the last two recessions, BNS stock saw its diluted earnings per share (EPS) fall 21% and 24%, respectively. If its EPS were to drop 20%, and the bank stock traded at recessionary levels near roughly nine times earnings, we’re looking at downside of over 12% to $60 and change per share. But the payout ratio would still be sustainable at approximately 60%.

During highly uncertain economic times, the worst-case scenario for BNS investors is seeing their BNS shares maintain the dividend. In other years, one can expect a steady increase in the dividend.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is a Steady Eddie stock for passive income. It provides essential services in North America by delivering and distributing energy. It transmits roughly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States and moves approximately 30% of the crude oil transported and exported in North America. It generates cash flows from over 40 sources and 95% of its customers are investment grade.

Because of the quality of its cash flow, through economic cycles, ENB stock has reported highly resilient and stable adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), a cash flow proxy. Additionally, it has increased its dividend for about a quarter of a century. Going forward, it has the capacity to continue raising its dividend.

At just under $54 per share, it offers a yield of close to 6.4% that’s sustainable with a payout ratio of approximately 63% of its distributable cash flow.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

If you’re really in need of income, you might consider Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) like NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) for your TFSA portfolio. At $10.26 per unit at writing, the healthcare REIT offers a juicy cash distribution yield of 7.8%!

REITs have been bashed this year due to higher interest rates. The global healthcare properties REIT is no exception. Year to date, the monthly cash distribution stock has corrected about 26%. For the third quarter, it reported a lower interest coverage of 2.02 times versus 3.45 times a year ago. If you believe interest rates won’t go sustainably higher, NWH.UN may be a good pick for passive income.

NorthWest’s portfolio highlights include a globally diversified portfolio across over 2,100 tenants that has a high occupancy of about 97% and a weighted average lease expiry of 14 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has a position in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Enbridge, and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Put $45,000 in These Top TSX Stocks and Watch Your Passive Income Roll In

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to retire early? Here are a few ideas about how your TFSA could earn a passive-income stream…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Love Passive Income? Here’s How to Make Plenty of it as a Real Estate Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could definitely create passive income by investing in pure real estate, but you could make just as much, if…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding dividend stocks can be the perfect addition to your portfolio, as the bear market causes payout yields…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How to Turn $88,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians can use the TFSA to hold a basket of diversified equity investments, allowing you to turn a $88,000 investment…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Algonquin Stock, Brookfield Renewable, or Fortis?

| Robin Brown

Algonquin Power stock, Brookfield Renewables, and Fortis are well known Canadian utility stocks. But which one is a better buy…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Gems to Buy Amid Rising Interest Rates

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top TSX stocks that could keep outperforming broader markets.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $29,000 in These 3 Stocks and Earn $515 Each Month in Passive Income in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

The benefits of the TFSA can be leveraged to hold a basket of dividend stocks and generate a stream of…

Read more »