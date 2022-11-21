Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

Seek tax-free dividend income? Consider adding these top Canadian stocks to your TFSA portfolio.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is an excellent tool for investing. As the dividend income earned in a TFSA is tax free, it is an ideal route for investors to earn regular passive income. So, for investors seeking tax-free passive income and willing to leverage the TFSA, here are three Canadian dividend stocks to earn solid passive income. 

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a large-cap company with a solid dividend payment and growth history, making it a reliable bet to earn steady passive income. Enbridge’s payouts are supported by its high-quality energy infrastructure assets underpinned by power-purchase agreements and regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks. Further, it owns over 40 diverse cash streams and 80% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) has protection against inflations, which augurs well for its dividend payments.

Thanks to its resilient business model, Enbridge’s shareholders have benefitted from 27 consecutive years of dividend growth. Further, the company has been paying a regular dividend for over 67 years. 

The company is focused on expanding and modernizing its conventional pipelines. Furthermore, it continues to invest in renewable assets. Its two-pronged growth strategy positions it well to capitalize on energy demand and will likely support its distributable cash flow per share. Its new assets coming into service, increase in adjusted EBITDA, and productivity savings will drive its distributable cash flows and dividend payouts. 

Besides its well-covered payouts, investors will also benefit from its high dividend yield of 6%. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities 

The appearance of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) on this list might surprise you, especially given the company’s recent earnings guidance cut. Notably, the company lowered its adjusted earnings-per-share forecast for 2022 to a range of $0.66-$0.69 from $0.72-$0.77 due to the higher interest rates, macro weakness, and delays in the completion of renewable energy projects. 

Further, the company said it is evaluating its longer-term targets, which has raised concerns over future dividend payouts. In reaction to this, Algonquin stock lost significant value, driving its yield to over 9%. 

While the higher interest rate expenses and macro headwinds will pressure its margins, its growing rate base and power-purchase agreements will continue to support its payouts. Even with a small dividend cut, Algonquin Power’s yield will remain high, making it a lucrative investment to generate tax-free dividend income. 

TC Energy

Like Enbridge, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a reliable dividend stock in the energy sector. Its energy infrastructure assets generate resilient cash flows that support its payouts. For instance, TC Energy’s dividend has had a CAGR of (compound annual growth rate) of 7% in the last 22 years. Furthermore, it is confident of increasing its dividend by 3-5% per annum in the future. 

TC Energy’s regulated and contracted assets remain relatively immune to the market cycles and witness a high utilization rate. Also, these assets account for about 95% of adjusted EBITDA, implying that its payouts are well protected. 

TC Energy’s multi-billion secured capital projects will drive its regulated and contracted assets base, which will drive its dividend payments. Further, the stock offers an attractive yield of 5.6%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Construction work on a site
Dividend Stocks

2 Builder Stocks Could Soar Higher Ahead of a Construction Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The strong earnings of two builders are compelling reasons to take positions in both stocks before the construction boom.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $100,000 and Get $559/Month in Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Thanks to rising interest rates that have depressed stock valuations, investors can now earn more tax-free passive income in their…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Put $45,000 in These Top TSX Stocks and Watch Your Passive Income Roll In

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to retire early? Here are a few ideas about how your TFSA could earn a passive-income stream…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Love Passive Income? Here’s How to Make Plenty of it as a Real Estate Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could definitely create passive income by investing in pure real estate, but you could make just as much, if…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding dividend stocks can be the perfect addition to your portfolio, as the bear market causes payout yields…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How to Turn $88,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians can use the TFSA to hold a basket of diversified equity investments, allowing you to turn a $88,000 investment…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Algonquin Stock, Brookfield Renewable, or Fortis?

| Robin Brown

Algonquin Power stock, Brookfield Renewables, and Fortis are well known Canadian utility stocks. But which one is a better buy…

Read more »