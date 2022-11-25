Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy if They Took a Dip

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy if They Took a Dip

Check out three growth stocks of quality companies benefitting from strong industry fundamentals and operational performance.

Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing declines

Image source: Getty Images.

Many growth stocks have been hit hard in 2022 – rising interest rates and inflation are taking down their valuations. This has provided us with the opportunity to buy at more reasonable prices. But of course, not all growth stocks have taken a hit. Some have, in fact, held on pretty well. Some have even continued to rise in 2022.

Here are three that I’m watching patiently while waiting for a dip.

Boyd Group Services: On a path to double the size of the business

As one of the largest operators of collision-repair centres, Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) sure has a strong growth runway ahead. The company has embarked on an ambitious growth plan. It’s a plan that is expected to see the company double in size from 2021 to 2026. This implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%, and it would take sales up to more than $3.7 billion. In the last five years, Boyd has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 10%.

In the first nine months of 2022, the collision repair shop operator has shown us why it’s a top growth stock. The company has benefitted from a very strong economic environment in the U.S. and a recovering economy in Canada. Sales increased more than 32%, and adjusted EBITDA by 22.5% to $199 million. Also, EPS increased 44% to $1.25. Simply put, Boyd’s services continue to see very strong demand.

The biggest hurdle for Boyd is the labour shortage that has hit – the company is struggling to get appropriately trained and skilled workers. Boyd is addressing this in a number of ways. Importantly, the company is instituting wage and price increases. Also, Boyd has set up an apprenticeship program in order to train the next generation of auto workers.

Boyd stock trades at elevated multiples. So, investors may want to wait for the right time to buy.

CGI: A true Canadian tech success story and one of the best growth stocks

CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) is a $24 billion IT and business consulting services firm. The company has grown by both organic growth and an aggressive acquisition strategy. This has allowed CGI to consolidate the fragmented IT services industry. It’s also allowed CGI to continue to grow at impressive rates. In the last five years, CGI’s revenue grew 12% to over $12 billion in 2021. This growth has been accompanied by margin improvements and strong cash flow generation.

And this growth shows no signs of stopping. In its latest quarter, CGI delivered an 8% revenue and 8.6% EPS growth rate. Also, its backlog of $24 billion is at record levels. This points to continued revenue growth to come. Strong cash flows, strong margins, and a strong balance have come to characterize this quality company.

So it comes as no surprise to see that CGI stock has held up really well despite the market turmoil of this year.  

Waste Connections: Another growth stock consolidating its industry

Lastly, we have Waste Connections Inc. (TSX:WCN), an integrated solid waste services company. It provides waste collection, disposal, and recycling services in the U.S. and Canada. Over the years, the company has also grown through acquisitions and organic growth. In fact, in five years, revenue has grown 33% to $6.1 billion in 2021. Most recently, Q3 2022 results were better-than-expected and reflected strong industry fundamentals. Notably, pricing and sales volumes remain strong. Revenue rose 17%, EBITDA increased 16.3%, and free cash flow climbed 12.5% to $929 million.

Looking ahead, this growth shows no signs of slowing down. Visibility is good and the outlook is positive. First of all, management expects to deliver double-digit revenue and free cash flow growth in 2023. Secondly, the dividend was increased by 10.9%. This is the twelfth consecutive double-digit increase.

So once again, it’s easy to understand why Waste Connections stock has also held up so well this year. Actually, it’s done more than just hold up – it’s risen 12%. This is another stock I’m watching closely, ready to pounce when there’s a dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of CGI Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services Inc. and CGI GROUP INC CL A SV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

grow dividends
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Could Rise if the Fed Pauses Rate Hikes

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) and NFI Group (TSX:NFI) are two great cyclical stocks that could surge in a Fed pause.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Investing

Buyer Beware: This Is One of the Most Shorted TSX Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Is Cineplex (TSX:CGX) a stock to own in this current environment or a stock to avoid, considering most meme stock…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Investors can still buy good TSX dividend stocks at decent prices.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX monthly dividend stocks you can buy now.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $100,000 and Get $672,750 + $637/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can multiply your TFSA savings in the long run by investing in this monthly Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Amazon a Black Friday Buy?

| Motley Fool Staff

Last year, Amazon reported record Black Friday weekend sales. This year, the company has to contend with consumers who have…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

All Is “Well”: 2 Energy Services Stocks With Market-Spanking Gains

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two energy stocks in the oil & gas equipment & services industry are profitable options in 2022 owing to their…

Read more »