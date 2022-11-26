Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Get Passive Income of $1,000/Month With This TSX Stock

Get Passive Income of $1,000/Month With This TSX Stock

This TSX dividend stock could become a reliable source of monthly passive income in Canada.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking to create a reliable source of monthly passive income in Canada? If yes, you should definitely give dividend investing a shot before getting into more complex and less-flexible ways of earning passive income. By buying a fundamentally strong dividend stock when it’s cheap, you can expect to receive solid returns on your investments with an expected appreciation in its share prices over the long term. In addition, you can earn monthly passive income from its dividends.

In this article, I’ll highlight one of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange that I find cheap to buy now and hold for the long term. At the end of the article, I’ll explain how it could help you generate $1,000 in monthly passive income without putting in much effort.

The best dividend stock to earn monthly passive income in Canada

Once you’ve decided to invest your hard and savings in Canadian dividend stocks — especially to earn monthly passive income, you should ideally pick a stock with a well-proven track record of financial growth. But at the same time, you must not ignore its future growth prospects. For example, if a TSX stock has witnessed strong financial growth in the past, but its future growth prospects aren’t good, you may want to avoid relying on it to generate passive income.

Keeping these factors in mind, I find the shares of Markham-based Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) quite attractive. As its name suggests, it’s a provider of seniors’ living options ranging from long-term care to assisted living to independent living. Sienna currently has $1.7 billion worth of assets, as it runs 42 long-term-care communities, 38 retirement residences, and 13 managed residences spread across three Canadian provinces — Ontario, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

Sienna Senior Living distributes its dividend payouts on a monthly basis and has an attractive yield of around 8.1% at the time of writing. Now, let’s find out why its dividends could become a reliable source of passive income for you.

Key factors to know before buying it for passive income

While dividend investing isn’t risk free, you can try to minimize risks by learning beforehand about the stock you’re investing in. Like most of its peers, Sienna’s key risks are from factors like high inflation and labour shortages. In 2020, the company’s financial growth was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions. Nonetheless, its earnings growth came back on track in 2021, as Sienna reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, even much stronger than its pre-pandemic year 2019’s adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share.

While inflationary pressures are affecting its profitability in 2022, occupancy improvements at its properties and increasing average rental rates are helping it maintain healthy earnings growth. Despite these positive factors, this Canadian monthly dividend stock has seen about 23% value erosion this year to trade at $11.54 per share, making it look undervalued.

More than Sienna’s financial growth track record, I find its future growth prospects really attractive. According to the 2021 census, seniors’ population in Canada in the plus 85 years age group is expected to triple in the next 25 years, which should create huge demand for seniors’ living services providers. This is one of the key reasons Sienna is continuing to expand its network of retirement residences apart from focusing on organic growth. These factors could help the company exponentially accelerate its financial growth in the long run.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Sienna Senior Living$11.5412,825$0.078$1,000.35Monthly
Prices as of Nov. 22, 2022

Bottom line

If you want to earn about $1,000 in monthly passive income, or over $12,000 a year, from Sienna stock, you can consider buying its 12,825 shares at the current market price. To own these many stocks, however, you’ll need to invest about $148,000 in its stock. While I hope this example gives you a good idea of how you can generate passive income in Canada, you must consider diversifying your portfolio instead of investing such a big sum of money in a single dividend stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer superior deals for those seeking long-term passive income, but these prices certainly won't last forever.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Insiders Are Loading Up on AQN Stock – Should You Follow?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN) insiders poured millions into AQN stock last week. Share valuation multiples seem compelling.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Stocks To Earn Passive Income Even in a Recession

| Puja Tayal

Investors are coping with 2023 recession fears differently. Some are investing in stocks that can create long-term passive income.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Own in an Upside-Down Market

| Daniel Da Costa

Although many stocks have lost major value this year, here are three high-quality companies you can confidently own in this…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on Sale Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides their ultra-high yields, here are more factors that make these two of the best Canadian dividend stocks worth buying…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Stocks Actually Pay You to Own Them

| Daniel Da Costa

While the stock market continues to face significant headwinds, consider these Canadian stocks that will pay you to own them.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for utility stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

My Favourite Investing Ideas on the TSX Today

| Tony Dong

Investors can bet on TSX energy and bank stocks using these two ETFs.

Read more »