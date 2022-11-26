Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Get Passive Income of $435/Month With This TSX Stock

Get Passive Income of $435/Month With This TSX Stock

Here’s how dividend investing in Canada could help you get reliable monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Most new investors usually start their investment journey by pouring money into rallying high-growth stocks. However, neither the bull market nor the bear market lasts forever. Experienced investors can tell you the importance of having some quality dividend stocks in your portfolio. Many well-established Canadian companies continue to reward their investors with healthy dividends, irrespective of economic and market cycles, which act as a source of monthly passive income for investors.

In this article, I’ll discuss how you can easily get $500 in passive income each month without worrying about market trends.

How to get monthly passive income in Canada

Although investing in stocks always involves risks, you can try to minimize your risks by adding some low-volatility dividend stocks to your portfolio. This is one of the key reasons you must pay more attention to a monthly dividend-paying stock’s financial growth trends and fundamentals than its dividend yield. Keeping this principle in mind, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) could be a reliable TSX monthly dividend stock to invest in right now.

Pembina is a Calgary-based energy transportation and midstream services company with a market cap of $26.3 billion. While macroeconomic uncertainties have driven the TSX Composite benchmark down by more than 4% in 2022, PPL stock has risen about 24% on a year-to-date basis to $47.42 per share. At this market price, the stock offers an attractive annual dividend yield of around 5.5% and distributes its dividend payouts every month. Now, I’ll talk about some key factors that make it a great monthly dividend stock to own in Canada.

Key reasons to buy this TSX monthly dividend stock

Pembina Pipeline has been a part of the North American energy infrastructure industry for over six-and-a-half decades. And it has a well-proven track record of delivering shareholder value and dividend growth, making it one of the most attractive monthly dividend stocks on the TSX to consider.

In the five-year period between 2016 and 2021, the company’s total revenue more than doubled from $4.3 billion to $8.6 billion with the help of consistently growing demand for its integrated infrastructure solutions. During these five years, its adjusted earnings jumped by 97% from $1.01 per share to $1.99 per share. Its consistent financial growth is the key reason why Pembina’s dividend per share also grew by about 33% during this period.

I expect the energy firm’s financial growth trend to improve further in the coming years, as it focuses on expanding its global presence, lower carbon energy generation, and new carbon capture, utilization, and storage space opportunities. These positive factors should help this monthly dividend stock continue soaring in the long run.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Pembina Pipeline$47.422,000$0.218$435Monthly
Prices as of Nov. 23, 2022

Bottom line

If you purchase about 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline at the current market price, you can expect to earn $435 in monthly passive income, which is equivalent to $5,220 a year. However, to purchase 2,000 shares of this TSX monthly dividend stock, you’ll need to make an investment of $94,840. While dividend investing is a great way to get passive income, you must try to minimize your risks by adding more such stocks to your portfolio instead of investing a large amount of money in a single company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Once a growth stock becomes too heavily discounted or undervalued, investors begin to wonder about its ability to bounce back,…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA or RRSP Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian stocks are on sale.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $29,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $4,100 in Annual Dividend Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge in your TFSA can help investors create a passive-income stream in 2023.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $1,000/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX dividend stock could become a reliable source of monthly passive income in Canada.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer superior deals for those seeking long-term passive income, but these prices certainly won't last forever.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Insiders Are Loading Up on AQN Stock – Should You Follow?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN) insiders poured millions into AQN stock last week. Share valuation multiples seem compelling.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Stocks To Earn Passive Income Even in a Recession

| Puja Tayal

Investors are coping with 2023 recession fears differently. Some are investing in stocks that can create long-term passive income.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Own in an Upside-Down Market

| Daniel Da Costa

Although many stocks have lost major value this year, here are three high-quality companies you can confidently own in this…

Read more »