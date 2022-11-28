Home » Investing » Better Buy: CGI Stock or Constellation Stock?

Better Buy: CGI Stock or Constellation Stock?

Not all tech stocks are bad, and Constellation stock (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) prove that. But when it comes to these acquisition kings, which is better?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

Tech stocks haven’t had a great go of it this year. Needless to say, the market downturn and worsening economy have created a poor situation for the industry. But within this sector, there are two software companies that really don’t deserve the drop.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) both saw shares drop during the year, and it looks to be only because of their relation to the tech sector. Both have a strong path to growth through buying up essential software companies on the cheap, and then reinvigorating them to create stellar income.

But when it comes to investing in CGI stock or Constellation stock, which is the better buy?

The case for Constellation stock

Constellation stock has been referred to as a “serial acquisition stock” by some analysts. This company has been growing through acquisitions for decades. And it’s clear why. Constellation has proven that it can create solid income, bringing shares solidly into the four-digit range, and never dwindling.

During today’s market downturn, analysts haven’t changed their opinions of Constellation stock. During its recent third-quarter earnings report, analysts stated that they believe the company will continue to outperform the rest of the sector.

They are reassured by Constellation’s clear path to profits through incredible diversification, high recurring revenue, and a strong balance sheet to boot. This could also mean there are more acquisitions in the near future with so much cash on hand.

Therefore, at these prices and with shares down 11% year to date, Constellation stock could be a solid buy. Though it’s not cheap, with shares trading at 68.4 times earnings, and at $2,082 per share as of writing.

The case for CGI stock

Then, there’s CGI stock, which is in a similar growth mode and has been around just as long. However, shares are far cheaper for this company. That being said, it hasn’t experienced the drop that we’ve seen with Constellation stock.

CGI stock also reported earnings this month, with fourth-quarter profit coming in at $362.4 million, an improvement from $345.9 million the year before. Revenue also climbed 13.9% year over year, beating out earnings estimates of analysts.

Despite the macro headwinds of inflation and interest rates, analysts believe that CGI stock has proven it can remain strong. Further, the company has enough cash on hand to create more merger and acquisition opportunities. It, therefore, remains a resilient stock in the volatile tech sector.

Plus, shares are actually up 2% year to date, providing investors with some protection in their portfolio. It also trades at a far more affordable 18.8 times earnings, and at just $128 per share.

Bottom line

While both of these tech stocks are strong choices for your portfolio, it looks like CGI stock has more growth coming in the more immediate future. This tech stock has proven that it can take whatever the market throws at it head-on, and so investors are not as skittish about it compared to Constellation stock. So between the two, today I’d have to say CGI stock is the winner.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI GROUP INC CL A SV and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why I Just Bought WELL Health Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Although there are several high-quality stocks you buy undervalued today, WELL Health Technologies has to be one of the best.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Kay Ng

If you have the appetite for risk, you might consider investing in some great buys today, including a tech stock…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

5 Things to Know About BlackBerry Stock in November 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy BB stock?

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2027

| Puja Tayal

The bear market has created a sale for growth stocks. The recovery rally plus secular trends could give you fivefold…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Look Ready to Double in 1 Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are "sleeping giants" ready to blast off in 2023 and beyond for investors who pick them…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian tech stocks with attractive dividends that you can buy now to get rich…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Amazon a Black Friday Buy?

| Motley Fool Staff

Last year, Amazon reported record Black Friday weekend sales. This year, the company has to contend with consumers who have…

Read more »