Home » Investing » Is Dollarama Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs?

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs?

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) remains at all-time highs while the rest of the market drops. Does this mean it’s due to drop as well?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has been one of the top performers in 2022. And that’s saying a lot. While other companies, including many retail stocks, are seeing shares drop into oblivion, Dollarama stock remains upward. In fact, it continues to surpass all-time highs.

But does this mean Dollarama stock is due for a drop? Or is this a defensive play perfect for your portfolio? Today, we’re going to see if Dollarama stock remains a buy on the TSX today.

Analysts weigh in

We’re still waiting on third-quarter earnings from Dollarama stock, and already analysts are weighing in on expectations. And what analysts really like is that other similar stores are doing so well. This includes Walmart, which recently saw incredibly strong same-store sales growth in Canada. In fact, over the last few quarters, Dollarama stock has outperformed compared with Walmart.

The point here is that consumers are looking to cheaper areas to make purchases and fight back inflation. In particular, it’s not just the holiday season that investors should look to when it comes to spending. Halloween and back to school will also be high notes for Dollarama stock and its Q3 report.

The company has a strong track record of growth, and during a recession and even poor economy the stock continues to do well. Because of this, analysts believe it’s a strong defensive stock to keep in your portfolio.

Growth should continue

Analysts also believe that same-store sales growth will continue not just for the next quarter, but for full-year 2023 at least. Again, this is pointing to the potential of a recession. This will allow the company to continue its domination of the low-cost retail space.

Not only will Dollarama stock then see more stores increase its growth trajectory, but this will allow it to bring in more superior products. There has already been an increase in more well-known brands over the last few years, which has driven more Canadians who want to keep more cash in their wallets to its aisles. And you really do save, with products offering a discount of up to 50% to 60% compared with comparable products, according to a recent analysis.

Great protection, but is it a buy?

So right now, yes, Dollarama stock does seem like a buy during this down market. It’s acted like a cyclical stock before, doing well in a recession as Canadians look to save money. It certainly offers protection as inflation and interest rates rise. However, what about the long term?

Analysts remain impressed by the growth in stores, as well as sales, and from opportunities abroad. This includes in Latin America. Dollarama stock, therefore, seems to be using its cash from its growing operations effectively, and it looks like a solid long-term hold.

I do, however, stress “long term.” It’s hard to tell what the future holds, especially during a recession. Dollarama stock isn’t immune to drops, and it has yet to go through a major recession. So time will tell how it performs in the next year, and those to come.

Shares of Dollarama stock are up 31% year to date, trading at 33.1 times earnings as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Can Give You Upside and Peace of Mind

| Kay Ng

Do you want peace of mind for your stock portfolio? Add some solid consumer staples stocks when they trade at…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

5 Things to Know About Cargojet Stock in November 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock should continue to see massive growth in the near and long term, thanks to long-term agreements and…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

4 Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy today and hold forever? Here are four of my top picks!

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Lazy Investors Can Buy and Hold for a Decade or More

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that you can buy and let run for a decade or more? Here are three…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks are perfect if you want superior growth in the near future but a long-term hold that…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

Black Friday Sale! Grab These FIRE Stocks Before it’s Too Late

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Black Friday isn't just about sales on products, but this year it offers sales on investments! So, pick up these…

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

3 Renegade Stocks at All-Time Highs That Are Ignoring the Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks remain at 52-week highs, but don't let that fool you. They still have so much more growing to…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

2 High-Potential Growth Stocks You Can Buy With $5,000

| Kay Ng

If you have an extra $5,000, a high-risk tolerance, and a long-term investment horizon, consider these growth stocks.

Read more »