Home » Investing » Should You Invest in Absolute Software Stock Right Now?

Should You Invest in Absolute Software Stock Right Now?

Absolute Software (TSX:ABST) is a tech stock that is worth your attention, as it offers exposure to exciting security markets.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

Absolute Software (TSX:ABST) is a Vancouver-based company that develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. Today, I want to discuss whether Canadians should look to snatch up shares of this tech stock, as we look ahead to December. Let’s jump in.

How has this tech stock performed in 2022?

Shares of Absolute Software have climbed 13% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on November 29. The stock is now up 16% in the year-over-year period. Unlike its peers on the S&P/TSX Composite Index, this tech stock has built considerable momentum since the spring season. The stock has been on a tear since bottoming out in the first two weeks of May 2022.

Here’s why I’m excited about Absolute Software’s long-term prospects

This company offers investors exposure to the burgeoning cybersecurity space. Specifically, the endpoint and zero trust security spaces.

Endpoint security involves securing endpoints or entry points of end-user devices like desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. The global endpoint security market was estimated to be valued at US$12.9 billion in 2020, according to a report from Fortune Business Insights. Meanwhile, that researcher projects that this market will grow from US$13.9 billion in 2021 to US$24.5 billion in 2028. This would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% over the forecast period.

Zero trust security is a framework that requires all users to be authenticated, authorized, and continuously validated for security configuration before being granted access to applications and data. Moreover, market researcher Grand View Research recently estimated that the global zero trust security market was worth US$19.8 billion in 2020. It projects this market to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 15% from 2021 through to 2028.

Should investors be encouraged by its recent earnings?

Absolute Software unveiled its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on November 8. The company delivered revenue growth of 23% to $53.6 million. Meanwhile, adjusted revenue jumped 11% to $54.2 million. Cash from operating activities were reported at $15.2 million — up from $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

President and chief executive officer Christy Wyatt praised the company’s execution in the first quarter. On the business front, Absolute Software was able to add British Telecom to its carrier partners. Meanwhile, it partnered with Qualcomm Technologies and Insyde Software in September. Looking ahead, the company has not changed its positive financial outlook for the remaining three quarters in fiscal 2023.

Absolute Software: Should you buy today?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a given security. This tech stock last had an RSI of 42. That puts Absolute Software a little outside technically oversold territory. It did slip into the red earlier in November.

Absolute Software is trading in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. That represents a 2.4% yield. I’m looking to snatch up this exciting tech stock for the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Absolute Software Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Absolute Software Corp and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify Stock If the Rate Hike Cycle Slows?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is SHOP stock a buy after its 72% drop this year?

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Tech Stocks

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare stocks provide exposure to an essential service sector. They are also the best for passive income in the short…

Read more »

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Soars as Tech Stock Breaks Another Black Friday Record

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock jumped on the report of beating Black Friday sales records of 2021, and there's still Cyber Monday…

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: CGI Stock or Constellation Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are bad, and Constellation stock (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) prove that. But when it comes to…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why I Just Bought WELL Health Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Although there are several high-quality stocks you buy undervalued today, WELL Health Technologies has to be one of the best.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Kay Ng

If you have the appetite for risk, you might consider investing in some great buys today, including a tech stock…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

5 Things to Know About BlackBerry Stock in November 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy BB stock?

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2027

| Puja Tayal

The bear market has created a sale for growth stocks. The recovery rally plus secular trends could give you fivefold…

Read more »