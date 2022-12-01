Home » Investing » 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in December 2022

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in December 2022

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is a well-known Canadian e-commerce company. Is its stock a buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

E-commerce stocks are out of favour this year. After high-profile earnings misses by Amazon and others, the entire sector took a beating. In 2020, e-commerce companies had a very good run. The COVID-19 pandemic forced retail stores to shut down, resulting in more people shopping online. That caused e-commerce profits to surge. However, the big growth started to reverse in 2022, with some large e-commerce companies posting negative earnings.

So, where do we stand today?

As of right now, e-commerce stocks are mostly still down for the year. However, a new year is just around the corner, and with that comes a lot of potential. If e-commerce fell from grace this year because it ran too hot in 2020/2021, then it could rise next year following this year’s weakness.

In this article, I will explore three e-commerce stocks that could be perfect for December 2022.

Coupang

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is a South Korean e-commerce company that operates in a lot of different spaces. It has a delivery service, a grocery service, a streaming service, and a payments app. That’s a lot of different activities for one company to take on, but CPNG seems to be handling them very well on average.

In its most recent quarter, Coupang delivered $5.1 billion in revenues, up 10% and $90 million in net income, up from a loss. It was a pretty impressive quarter. Furthermore, CPNG stock is not all that expensive, trading at just 1.64 times sales. Compared to be U.S. tech companies, it’s a night and day difference.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is Canada’s best-known technology company. Its story has been shared here on the Motley Fool many times before. Basically, chief executive officer Tobias Lütke wanted to start a snowboard store, and he developed the software to run it on. In the end, he found selling the software to be a better business than selling snowboards. So, he launched Shopify.

Since going public, Shopify stock has grown quite a bit. It did about $5.6 billion in revenue in the last 12 months, which shows that it’s a major player — a far cry from the small startup it began as. Shopify stock fell this year, partially thanks to economic conditions, partially because of some weak earnings releases. The damage was real, but in its most recent quarter, SHOP revealed that its growth had accelerated to 22% from 16% the prior quarter, showing that it does indeed have a feature.

JD.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is a Chinese e-commerce stock that is best known as a retailer in its home country. It doesn’t do a lot of business outside of its home country, but it does a ton of business within it.

JD is the top Chinese e-commerce company by revenue. Others, like Alibaba, have greater profits, but JD does the most sales. And those sales are growing. In its most recent quarter, JD’s sales grew about 10%, despite the fact that China was going through massive COVID lockdowns in the period. Overall, it’s a vast, growing e-commerce company that could do great things.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Coupang, Inc., and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There Is No Tomorrow

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stock market investors can consider buying FAANG stocks such as Apple and Alphabet in December 2022.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Continue Rallying on Thursday, December 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Most TSX stocks will likely remain positive today, as investors continue to react to positive economic releases from the U.S.…

Read more »

Smiling diverse couple holding Christmas presents while walking through a winter forest
Tech Stocks

3 Best Tech Stocks in Canada to Buy in December 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Do not wait for a Santa Claus rally. Tech stocks like Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) still look attractive.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 1 TSX Stock Down 76% to Buy Before it Roars Back

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is a TSX tech stock that is down 76% from all-time highs. But is SHOP stock a buy right…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Should You Invest in Absolute Software Stock Right Now?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Absolute Software (TSX:ABST) is a tech stock that is worth your attention, as it offers exposure to exciting security markets.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify Stock If the Rate Hike Cycle Slows?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is SHOP stock a buy after its 72% drop this year?

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Tech Stocks

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare stocks provide exposure to an essential service sector. They are also the best for passive income in the short…

Read more »

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Soars as Tech Stock Breaks Another Black Friday Record

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock jumped on the report of beating Black Friday sales records of 2021, and there's still Cyber Monday…

Read more »