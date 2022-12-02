Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Before 2023, This Would be it!

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Before 2023, This Would be it!

If you could buy 1 stock before 2023, what would it be? Here’s the stock I’m considering, and I think that you should too.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
TELECOM TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

2022 is going to go down as one of the weirdest, most volatile years in recent memory. Yet during this bumpy market ride, investors can find several intriguing opportunities to capitalize on. Specifically, there’s an opportunity to buy 1 stock before 2023 – and it’s a stellar long-term pick!

Seriously? Buy 1 stock before 2023?

Let’s start with a quick reminder that both new investors and seasoned pros should know well. Diversifying your portfolio is always the best approach. So, any stock that you do end up buying should always be part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

This can be tough to ask of new investors who are often limited in what they can afford to invest. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of options to consider buying over time, which leads to the stock I am considering.

The stock that I’m looking to buy before 2023 is BCE (TSX:BCE). So, what then makes BCE a compelling buy right now? Let’s look at a few reasons.

What does BCE offer?

First, let’s start with what BCE is and is not. BCE is a telecom, but not a pure play telecom. Actually, BCE is better classed as a huge telecom. The company is a $58 billion behemoth that offers the usual bevy of subscription-based services. That includes wireless, wired, internet, and TV services.

BCE also operates a massive media segment. That segment includes dozens of radio and TV stations, as well as an interest in professional sports teams. Prospective investors should see this additional segment as another source of revenue for the company that is also complementary to its core subscription business.

The subscription-based business, or more specifically, parts of that segment, is where investors should be looking. Specifically, I’m referring to both the wireless and internet areas.

When the pandemic started a few years ago, it forced many of us to work and study in a remote setting. This wasn’t an entirely new frontier for many, but what the pandemic did was make it a feasible (and in many cases, required) option. For some, that arrangement persists to this day.

As a result, the need for a fast and reliable internet connection has been elevated to one of necessity. That’s evident in BCE’s most recent quarterly results where the segment saw its highest growth in 17 years.

Net activations for the period hit 89,652, reflecting a 36.4% increase over the prior year.

The same could be said of BCE’s mobile segment too. In the most recent quarter, the mobile business reported 224,343 net new mobile activations, the highest ever. That growth coincides with BCE’s aggressive rollout of 5G services across the entire country.

Keep in mind that mobile commerce is another area that grew significantly during the pandemic, but unlike the internet segment, this growth journey started several years earlier.

In short, BCE runs a well-diversified, defensive business that is full of growth potential.

Buy 1 stock before 2023: BCE

Apart from the defensive business it operates, BCE does offer investors a few more compelling reasons to consider. Specifically, I’m referring to BCE’s dividend and current timing.

Few investors may realize this, but BCE is one of the better-paying dividend stocks on the market. In fact, BCE has been paying out a juicy dividend for well over a century and has provided an annual uptick to its dividend without fail for over a decade.

BCE’s quarterly dividend currently carries a yield of 5.74%, which is one of the higher-paying options on the market. This means that a $40,000 investment in BCE will earn a first-year income of just under $2,300.

Keep in mind that investors not yet ready to draw on that income can reinvest it until needed. This provides an additional boost to any eventual income stream.

Finally, let’s talk timing. Like most of the market, BCE is down year to date. As of the time of writing, the stock is down just over 3% for the year.

This presents a unique opportunity for long-term investors to buy the stock at a discount, which won’t last.

In my opinion, BCE is a great long-term option to consider if you buy 1 stock before 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Beautiful holiday decorated background with christmas gift boxes ,fir. christmas holiday concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help Offset Holiday Spending

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The holidays are here, and so is the seasonal spending. Offset some of those costs by putting your investment cash…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Passive-Income Stocks I’m Buying Next and Never Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive-income stocks have a proven track record of growth and a solid sector that will guarantee income for decades.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Stock Rose More Than 4.5% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is having a good year. Are more gains on the way for the stock?

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

3 Budget Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Leave these budget mistakes in 2022 and enter 2023 with more cash on hand and a better way of spending.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These Up-and-Coming Stocks Before They Take Off

| Kay Ng

These growth stocks beat the long-term market returns and could continue delivering above-average growth in the coming years.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Income: Earn $550 Per Month in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Lazy income investors looking to establish or grow a monthly income stream should consider these options to bring in $555…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of opportunities, including these two stocks you can buy and hold forever.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

1 Solid TSX Stock I’d Sink Every Cent I Can Into

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Food inflation is soaring. Loblaw Companies is well-positioned for the inflation wave and recession.

Read more »