Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: Earn $126/Month Tax Free for Decades

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $126/Month Tax Free for Decades

Do you seek passive income? Leverage your TFSA to earn a solid tax-free passive income through these stocks.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH

Image source: Getty Images

Top Canadian dividend stocks are solid investments to generate steady passive income. But like any other investments, dividend stocks are not risk free, and dividends are not guaranteed. Even the safest stocks can announce a dividend cut in an adverse operating environment. However, investors can minimize risk by diversifying and investing in multiple companies. 

Further, investors can invest in stocks with secured payouts, long dividend payment track records, and growing earnings to protect their passive income. Importantly, investors can leverage their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to earn tax-free dividend income. 

Against this background, let’s look at shares of three Dividend Aristocrats that are reliable investments to earn steady passive income. These companies have been growing their dividends for over 25 years and have resilient cash flows. 

Bag these two utility stocks 

Utility stocks are famous for their steady payouts. Their rate-regulated asset base generates predictable and growing cash flows, supporting their dividend payments. Moreover, their businesses are relatively immune to economic cycles, making them reliable investments for passive-income investors. 

Investors can consider Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock within the utility sector. It has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years — the highest among publicly traded Canadian companies. Its rate-regulated and contracted assets generate solid cash flows to support its payouts. Moreover, Canadian Utilities’s continued investments in these assets expand its earnings base to support future dividend payouts. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.444 a share, translating into a dividend yield of about 4.8%. 

Its solid dividend-growth history, rate-regulated assets, and healthy dividend yield make Canadian Utilities a solid income stock. 

Like Canadian Utilities, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is also popular for consistently growing its dividend. To be precise, this large-cap stock has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years. Fortis operates a regulated electric and gas utility business. Its regulated businesses generate steady cash flows and support higher dividend payments. 

Through its $22.3 billion, five-year capital plan, the company expects to drive its low-risk rate base at an average annualized rate of 6.2% through 2027. This will enable Fortis to grow its future dividend by 4-6% annually over the next five years.  

Fortis pays a quarterly dividend of $0.565 a share, reflecting a dividend yield of about 4.2%. 

While Canadian Utilities and Fortis have conservative businesses, the rising interest rate environment poses challenges and could lead to a pause in dividend growth. 

Invest in Enbridge 

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a solid stock for investors to earn tax-free passive income. It raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Moreover, its contracted assets and diverse cash flow streams position it well to enhance shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. 

Its solid secured program, investment in pipeline assets, and expansion of renewable power-generation capacity bode well for growth. Also, its inflation-protected EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and strategic acquisitions are expected to support its distributable cash flows and dividend payments. However, an adverse economic environment and a slowdown in demand for its assets could negatively impact its dividend payments. 

Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.86 a share, reflecting a dividend yield of about 6.1%. 

Bottom line 

These companies offer reliable dividends and are attractive investments to generate steady passive income. 

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Canadian Utilities$36.84271$0.444$121Quarterly
Fortis$54.09185$0.565$104Quarterly
Enbridge$55.94179$0.86$154Quarterly
Prices as of 11/25/22

The table shows that an investment of $10K in each of these stocks via TFSA could help you earn approximately $379 in passive income every quarter, or over $126 per month. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett’s Buying This Passive Income Stock

| Motley Fool Staff

Berkshire began buying this chemical company earlier this year and hasn't stopped.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $23.85 Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for passive income that comes in like a paycheque, this dividend stock provides that to you along…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Contribution Room of $88,000 and 1 Dividend Aristocrat Can Make You $172,330 Richer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Dividend Aristocrat in the energy sector is a suitable holding for Canadians with $88,000 available contribution rooms in…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Under $50

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best under-$50 dividend stocks you can buy in Canada right now.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Before 2023, This Would be it!

| Demetris Afxentiou

If you could buy 1 stock before 2023, what would it be? Here’s the stock I’m considering, and I think…

Read more »

Beautiful holiday decorated background with christmas gift boxes ,fir. christmas holiday concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help Offset Holiday Spending

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The holidays are here, and so is the seasonal spending. Offset some of those costs by putting your investment cash…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Passive-Income Stocks I’m Buying Next and Never Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive-income stocks have a proven track record of growth and a solid sector that will guarantee income for decades.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Stock Rose More Than 4.5% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is having a good year. Are more gains on the way for the stock?

Read more »